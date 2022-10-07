T’s a new era for Kris Ulrich. And to kick it off, the incredible Winnipeg-based artist releases his single “Friends on the Internet” – out TODAY on Birthday Cake Records. “I had just moved to Toronto. I didn’t know many people there and was feeling quite lonely. But the new scenery had me feeling optimistic and excited about meeting new people, so when I moved back home to Winnipeg in the spring of 2022 I found myself daydreaming about the kind of life I might have had and what kind of people I would have met if I had stayed;” shares Ulrich. “This song is about that nervous excitement of new possibilities that come with a new crush.” Ulrich is also thrilled to announce that he’ll be joining The Sheepdogs for a handful of dates on their upcoming fall dates. All the details can be found below and at www.krisulrich.com.

