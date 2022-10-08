The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Preseason Rematch

The top-five plays from Friday's Celtics-Hornets game features Derrick White getting the best of Kelly Oubre, Jaylen Brown's four-point play, and Grant Williams leaving LaMelo Ball in his wake. There's also Williams attacking Mason Plumlee off the dribble and Justin Jackson's transition block on Mark Williams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derrick White Brakes, Fakes, and Shakes Free of Kelly Oubre

Derrick White Bests Kelly Oubre (; 0:07)

Derrick White was aggressive throughout this game, finishing with 18 points, including eight in the paint and four at the free-throw line.

In the play above, as White comes off the Noah Vonleh screen, Kelly Oubre goes under the pick and Mason Plumlee's in a deep drop. With Oubre's hips open as he plays White to go middle, the latter obliges, driving into the paint, and keeping the ball low to protect it from the swiping arm of P.J. Washington.

When Oubre catches up to White, the veteran guard puts on the brakes, spins, gets Oubre to bite on a pump fake, and steps through for two points off the glass.

Jaylen Brown's Four-Point Play

Again, Oubre's on the wrong side of the highlights. Here, Vonleh sets an effective pindown freeing Brown for a three from the right wing. For good measure, Vonleh picks Oubre a second time, impacting his closeout and factoring into Oubre fouling Brown as he drills the three. Brown also tacked on the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Grant Williams Takes Mason Plumlee Off the Dribble

As detailed in the deep dive into what stood out from Boston's 112-103 win over the Hornets on Friday, much like his evolution into a reliable three-point shooter, Grant Williams' growth making plays off the dribble speaks to him developing into a more dynamic player. That's beneficial to a team with championship aspirations and a player in a contract year.

In the play above, Williams attacks Plumlee off the dribble, gets him to bite on the slow-motion up-fake, then outmuscles Plumlee for two points at the cup.

Grant Williams Leaves LaMelo in his Wake

Grant Williams Leaves LaMelo Ball in his Wake (; 0:06)

Williams wastes no time attacking a mismatch down low against LaMelo Ball. Ball's in an awkward stance with his feet pointing at the baselines, he's putting more weight on his right leg, pressing into his thigh, and shortly before Williams goes into his move, Ball has his hands together. That makes it easier for Williams to initiate contact, then spin by him, sending Ball stumbling forward as Williams goes strong off two feet, leaping directly at P.J. Washington and finishing with a soft touch.

Justin Jackson Denies Mark Williams in Transition

Justin Jackson, fighting for an NBA job, whether it's in Boston or elsewhere, came alive in the third quarter of Friday night's tilt. Along with knocking down three-straight threes late in the frame, Jackson registered this transition block on Mark Williams, then stared down the rookie afterward, which served as an exclamation point.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel finished with 16 points, the most of anyone on the Celtics' second unit, while shooting 4/8 from beyond the arc, grabbing four rebounds, and delivering this highlight-worthy rejection.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out from Celtics' 112-103 Win Over Hornets

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon's Playmaking

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Overtime Tilt

Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus