ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Preseason Rematch

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F1zG_0iQwYpD800

The top-five plays from Friday's Celtics-Hornets game features Derrick White getting the best of Kelly Oubre, Jaylen Brown's four-point play, and Grant Williams leaving LaMelo Ball in his wake. There's also Williams attacking Mason Plumlee off the dribble and Justin Jackson's transition block on Mark Williams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derrick White Brakes, Fakes, and Shakes Free of Kelly Oubre

Derrick White Bests Kelly Oubre (; 0:07)

Derrick White was aggressive throughout this game, finishing with 18 points, including eight in the paint and four at the free-throw line.

In the play above, as White comes off the Noah Vonleh screen, Kelly Oubre goes under the pick and Mason Plumlee's in a deep drop. With Oubre's hips open as he plays White to go middle, the latter obliges, driving into the paint, and keeping the ball low to protect it from the swiping arm of P.J. Washington.

When Oubre catches up to White, the veteran guard puts on the brakes, spins, gets Oubre to bite on a pump fake, and steps through for two points off the glass.

Jaylen Brown's Four-Point Play

Again, Oubre's on the wrong side of the highlights. Here, Vonleh sets an effective pindown freeing Brown for a three from the right wing. For good measure, Vonleh picks Oubre a second time, impacting his closeout and factoring into Oubre fouling Brown as he drills the three. Brown also tacked on the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Grant Williams Takes Mason Plumlee Off the Dribble

As detailed in the deep dive into what stood out from Boston's 112-103 win over the Hornets on Friday, much like his evolution into a reliable three-point shooter, Grant Williams' growth making plays off the dribble speaks to him developing into a more dynamic player. That's beneficial to a team with championship aspirations and a player in a contract year.

In the play above, Williams attacks Plumlee off the dribble, gets him to bite on the slow-motion up-fake, then outmuscles Plumlee for two points at the cup.

Grant Williams Leaves LaMelo in his Wake

Grant Williams Leaves LaMelo Ball in his Wake (; 0:06)

Williams wastes no time attacking a mismatch down low against LaMelo Ball. Ball's in an awkward stance with his feet pointing at the baselines, he's putting more weight on his right leg, pressing into his thigh, and shortly before Williams goes into his move, Ball has his hands together. That makes it easier for Williams to initiate contact, then spin by him, sending Ball stumbling forward as Williams goes strong off two feet, leaping directly at P.J. Washington and finishing with a soft touch.

Justin Jackson Denies Mark Williams in Transition

Justin Jackson, fighting for an NBA job, whether it's in Boston or elsewhere, came alive in the third quarter of Friday night's tilt. Along with knocking down three-straight threes late in the frame, Jackson registered this transition block on Mark Williams, then stared down the rookie afterward, which served as an exclamation point.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel finished with 16 points, the most of anyone on the Celtics' second unit, while shooting 4/8 from beyond the arc, grabbing four rebounds, and delivering this highlight-worthy rejection.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out from Celtics' 112-103 Win Over Hornets

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon's Playmaking

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Overtime Tilt

Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Vonleh
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Blake Griffin
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Celtics Hornets Preseason
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Timberwolves won’t win 2023 NBA championship

After years of mediocrity, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-in for the NBA championship this season. Fresh off of their playoff appearance in 2022, the team made a blockbuster trade, acquiring former DPOY Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. It was a move that clearly signaled one thing: the ‘Wolves are going for it this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
456
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy