Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee medical examiner's office identifies the three men killed after driving off the 16th Street Viaduct

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three men who died Thursday night when the vehicle they were in drove off the 16th Street Viaduct, falling to the street below, resulting in the vehicle catching fire . The crash followed a short Milwaukee police pursuit.

Corey Owens, 28; Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, 34; and Kendrick L. Miller, 44, were identified late Friday night by the medical examiner's office. All three men are from Milwaukee.

The cause of death is pending, the medical examiner's office said.

Police said Thursday that the chase began near South 22nd Street and West Mineral Street after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing the occupants engaging in a suspected drug transaction.

According to police, about a minute after the attempted traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle went on to strike an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman walking on the 16th Street Viaduct before crashing through a safety fence and driving off the bridge onto West Canal Street.

The car then burst into flames. Videos widely shared on social media show the aftermath of the crash with the car still ablaze.

The pedestrian who was struck suffered minor injuries, police said.

The medical examiner's office said no further information will be released as Milwaukee police have placed a non-disclosure on the case.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Comments / 49

David Vento
3d ago

Lessons learned are not to flee the police. If you're innocent and don't have drugs or weapons illegally, then there's nothing to worry about. A few minutes of time is all it's about.

Reply
22
Fuzzy Bumbles
3d ago

Well that’s 3 fewer fine fellas of privilege to have to worry about. 3 less criminals on the streets.

Reply(5)
20
Inspector_Gadget
3d ago

So we're they the dealers or the customers? either way, it was a pointless transaction on their end.

Reply(1)
6
 

