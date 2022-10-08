ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab dominates regional matchup at Boaz 56-17

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCKAe_0iQwYXWA00

BOAZ, Ala. – The Arabian Knights bounced back with an impressive win at Crossville last week and they stayed on the road Friday night to face Boaz in another regional matchup and the Knights brought some fireworks with them. Arab racked up 49 points in the first half on its way to an impressive, 56-17 road win over the Pirates.

A 5-yard touchdown run by Drake Franklin put the Knights on top 7-0 right out of the gate and after a quick turnover on the ensuing kickoff, Franklin ran another one into the end zone to make it a 14-0 game just three minutes into the opening period. Following a Boaz touchdown, Aidan Cox found Spencer Strickland down the field for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Knights in front 21-7 in the first.

Franklin’s third touchdown of the night made it a 28-7 game early in the second quarter and after another Pirates score, a touchdown pass from Cox to Drew Puccio stretched the Arab lead to 35-7 midway through the second. The Knights weren’t done putting up points. Cox connected with Brody McCain deep down the field for 80 yards and a touchdown later in the second to make it a 42-14 game and in the final seconds of the first half, Cox hit Strickland in the end zone for another touchdown to give Arab a 49-14 lead going into the halftime break.

A 21-yard touchdown run by Franklin came late in the third quarter to make it a 56-14 game and was the final score of the evening for the Knights. Arab went on to defeat the Pirates 56-17 to return home with a big region win.

The Knights improve to 7-1 with the win and they’ll be back home next week for a massive region game against Guntersville.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com

Blue Devils, Titans, Conquerors clinch playoff berths

Photo: Etowah’s J’Shun Patrick (right) goes against Hanceville’s Nathan Henderson during the Blue Devils’ 48-7 victory in high school football on October 7 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Class 4A No. 10 Etowah clinched a playoff spot for the 12th year in a row with a 48-7...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals Trojans snap Decatur’s perfect season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top-rated Decatur hosted Head Coach Scott Basden’s one-loss Muscle Shoals team this past Friday. Two programs that were in a three-way tie for first place in Class 6A Region 7 with Hartselle last week, but the Trojans bounced back, defeating the Red Raiders 42-28. The momentum tipped in Decatur’s favor early in this game when the Red Raiders recovered the onside kick, putting them in position to score. Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman found Jayden Brown for the first touchdown of the night. The duo back again, Dickman connecting with Brown in the end zone to put Decatur up 14-0. Muscle Shoals was in need of a momentum change, and a blocked punt would do just that. The Trojans would have two blocked punts in the first half.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Carry God with me’: Holly Pond junior Emma Earl excited for volleyball season

HOLLY POND, Ala. – In this interview, I spoke with Holly Pond Junior Emma Earl. Earl talked about the valuable experience she gained from playing last season and how she feels to be playing with another great group of girls this year. “I feel like last year was one of my better years. Our team chemistry was really good, and we communicated well with each other. I learned that no matter where you are playing, you matter to the team. If you have a positive attitude and mindset, then no one can stop you,” Earl said. “It was pretty good. Most...
HOLLY POND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boaz, AL
Education
Boaz, AL
Sports
City
Crossville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
City
Guntersville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Arab, AL
Arab, AL
Sports
Arab, AL
Education
City
Boaz, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Gene Ford

We are sad to announce the passing of David Gene Ford on Oct. 9, 2022. He was 72 years old. He was a beloved, devoted, and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was surrounded by family and friends at home in Cullman, Alabama. He courageously battled cancer for nearly a year. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, to Russell Sellers Ford and Lois Juanita Ford. He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter: Marianna Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Anna Ford; brothers: Russell “Jim” (Maryann) Ford from Zanesville, Ohio, and Steven Ford from Gallaway, Ohio;...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Arabian Knights#Pirates
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Alden Burks

James Alden Burks, age 80, of Holly Pond, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. James was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Cullman, Alabama to Lethie Pearl Butler Burks and Walter Jackson Burks. James is survived by his daughters: Tonya Kordonis, Wendy Kish; his significant other: Jennie Morrow; his grandchildren: Michael Kordonis, John Richards Jr., Karl (Brittany) Kish, Leslie (Isaac) Greer, Ethan Scott, Dion Bazinet, Kelly Sutton; and his great grandchildren: Laila Kordonis, Elena Hauger, Andromeda Hauger, Angel Klingsmith, Elijah Greer, Freya Richards, Brycen Kish. James was preceded in death by his mother: Lethie Pearl Butler Burks; his father: Walter Jackson Burks; his sisters: Opaline Harper, Etsel Robinson, Clovis Hammerick, Judah Faye Gallegos, Opal Burks; his brothers: John Travis Burks, Arthur Burks, William “Al” Burks; and his granddaughter Deanna Kordonis.
HOLLY POND, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Timothy Burney

Timothy Burney, 65, of Hanceville, AL passed away Oct. 8th, 2022, in Birmingham, AL. Tim was born and raised in Hanceville and graduated from Hanceville High School. Growing up, he loved motocross, playing music and building things. After touring the country as drummer with his band Landslide and later working as a cabinet maker, he enrolled at the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with a degree in Architecture. Tim practiced architecture for many years in Huntsville, AL and Chattanooga, TN, where he worked on projects such as Women’s East Pavilion, Volkswagen Chattanooga, and Outdoor Chattanooga Center. Throughout his life, his love of music never faded—he was an avid collector of musical instruments and enjoyed playing the mandolin at family gatherings. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ossie and Ethel Burney. Survivors include his brother: Larry Burney; and sons: Noah and Sean Burney. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kicking Cancer in Cullman offers boot scootin’ good time

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Active Adult Center Dancers and Kickers will host Kicking Cancer in Cullman, a line dancing workshop and social, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with an hour lunch break. Proceeds will benefit the Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation, a local nonprofit helping Cullman residents during their battles with cancer.  The workshop is appropriate for all levels of dancers, from beginners to experts and will be taught by cancer survivors Jackie Talley, Helen Woods, Patra Bowman and Sherry Boatright. Early registration is available until Oct. 20 for $20. After that date, registration will be $25.  The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Community mourns loss of Terrell and Candace Glass

CULLMAN, Ala. – A husband and wife from Hayden, Alabama, known for their kindness and friendship, were killed Friday night, Sept. 30, in a motorcycle crash in Guntersville. Terrell and Candace Glass, both 31, were members of the Saints Motorcycle Club (MC) in Birmingham. Cullman Saints MC President Alex “Touché” Jones said he knew the couple for about a year, and they had been with the Birmingham MC for six months.   “They would ride together on their (Harley-Davidson) Street Glide on our rides,” Jones said. “Friday night, they had went to Guntersville to have dinner with one of our brothers. This is...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy