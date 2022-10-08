PREP FOOTBALL: Arab dominates regional matchup at Boaz 56-17

BOAZ, Ala. – The Arabian Knights bounced back with an impressive win at Crossville last week and they stayed on the road Friday night to face Boaz in another regional matchup and the Knights brought some fireworks with them. Arab racked up 49 points in the first half on its way to an impressive, 56-17 road win over the Pirates.

A 5-yard touchdown run by Drake Franklin put the Knights on top 7-0 right out of the gate and after a quick turnover on the ensuing kickoff, Franklin ran another one into the end zone to make it a 14-0 game just three minutes into the opening period. Following a Boaz touchdown, Aidan Cox found Spencer Strickland down the field for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Knights in front 21-7 in the first.

Franklin’s third touchdown of the night made it a 28-7 game early in the second quarter and after another Pirates score, a touchdown pass from Cox to Drew Puccio stretched the Arab lead to 35-7 midway through the second. The Knights weren’t done putting up points. Cox connected with Brody McCain deep down the field for 80 yards and a touchdown later in the second to make it a 42-14 game and in the final seconds of the first half, Cox hit Strickland in the end zone for another touchdown to give Arab a 49-14 lead going into the halftime break.

A 21-yard touchdown run by Franklin came late in the third quarter to make it a 56-14 game and was the final score of the evening for the Knights. Arab went on to defeat the Pirates 56-17 to return home with a big region win.

The Knights improve to 7-1 with the win and they’ll be back home next week for a massive region game against Guntersville.

