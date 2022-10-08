PREP FOOTBALL: Vinemont falls to Madison Academy at home 49-7

VINEMONT, Ala. – Coming off a road loss to J.B. Pennington last week, the Vinemont Eagles returned home Friday night to take on one of the toughest teams in Region 7, Madison Academy. Unfortunately, it was a tough night for the Eagles, and they fell to the Mustangs 49-7.

The Mustangs received the opening kickoff and quickly jumped ahead 7-0 with 10:26 remaining in the opening quarter. Madison Academy tacked on three more touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 28-0 lead going into the second.

Madison Academy scored their third touchdown of the second quarter with 3 minutes remaining until halftime to take a 49-0 halftime lead. Coming out of the locker room Vinemont failed to convert on fourth down, but the Eagle defense forced a punt to give the ball back to the Eagles.

Vinemont had its best offensive series of the game after that, ending with a 6-yard touchdown run by Kayden Henderson to put Vinemont on the board, 49-7, with 7:21 remaining in the game. Madison Academy got the ball and ran out the clock to give them a win over the Eagles.

Vinemont falls to 2-5 with the loss and the Eagles will be back home next week for another regional matchup against Danville.

