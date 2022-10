ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper arrived at Busch Stadium early Saturday afternoon with a message for all of his Philadelphia Phillies teammates. He wanted them to know that this -- theSt. Louis Cardinals' magical season, the historic careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and, more specifically, the first-round wild-card series -- would end later that night. The Phillies, he told them, would not allow for a decisive Game 3.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO