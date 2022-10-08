Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU football falls at Tulane
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina football team held scoreless in the second half and fell at Tulane 24-9 on Saturday evening. The Pirates led twice in the first half. Holton Ahlers found fellow D.H. Conley graduate C.J. Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed and ECU led 9-7.
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks claim Anchor Bowl trophy, Pam Pack & Raiders fall
The Anchor Bowl trophy is back in Chocowinity for the first time in four years after Southside’s 10-7 victory at Northside Friday. The home field disadvantage continues as the visitors have won 14 of the last 18 games. Northside (3-4, 0-2) had won three straight and four of the last five, but the Seahawks (5-2, 2-0) overcame multiple penalties with two big plays to extend their lead in the all-time series to 14-8.
coastalreview.org
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners receive mother of a surprise with moms tackling sons at recent football practice
BEAUFORT — East Carteret football players may never hear “Mama Said Knock You Out” the same way again. The Mariners were surprised during their off week when their mothers visited practice in pads, helmets and uniforms and participated in tackling drills. “We’ve been wanting to do it...
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
WITN
Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
FOX Carolina
Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
wcti12.com
MCAS Cherry Point to hold sudden crisis training
CHERRY POINT, Craven County — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a full scale sudden crisis training exercise on October 11. It's all happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. People in the area and boaters should...
Early voting in North Carolina: How it started, who uses it and how to do it in 2022
Thousands of North Carolinians are expected to cast their ballots across the state during early voting from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. But how did this election process start? And who has used the one-stop precincts the most?
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 5, 6 & 7
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City.
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
