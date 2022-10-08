Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar Cardinals win at home against Rocori
The Willmar Cardinals won at home Friday night against the Rocori Spartans with a final score of 33-28. This was another close game for the Cardinals that came down to the final minute to decide the outcome. Both teams scored on their opening drives to start the game. However, from there the defenses were able to keep their opponents out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half. The second half was a different story. The scoring went back and forth until Willmar's Cullen Gregory scored from five yards out with one minute left to go ahead for good.
gojohnnies.com
Sixth-Ranked Johnnies Control Game From Start to Finish in 45-0 Shutout
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Saint John's University head coach Gary Fasching '81 was pleased with the way his team put Saturday afternoon's MIAC road matchup at Augsburg out of reach in the first half. But he was even happier to see the Johnnies keep it there after that. SJU rushed...
gophersports.com
‘U’ Uses Dominant Third Period to Secure Sweep
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's Hockey team closed out a conference-play sweep with a 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota sweeps on opening weekend for the first time since 2019. Minnesota (2-0-0) got on the board early again thanks to Lizi Norton's first goal...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
boreal.org
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota
A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township. Authorities...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
willmarradio.com
Four arrested in connection with gun incident at high school football game
(Coon Rapids, MN) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn't belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
Stearns County Wants a Speed Study for County Road 1
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County highway department will be asking the board of commissioners to support a speed study on a county road north of Sartell. The county is making improvements to County Road 1 west of the Rice Bridge and County Engineer Jodi Teich says it's common to request a speed study when they make changes to intersections and sightlines.
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Mayor Frey reacts
Minneapolis' community safety commissioner has walked back comments made towards multiple Twitter users Thursday night, saying he "regretted" his tone. "The way I engaged with constituents last night on Twitter did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team. I care deeply about the success of our community safety work in Minneapolis, and I know building trust happens one interaction at a time. I regret the tone of my responses, and I'm committed to respectful, constructive engagement with the communities we serve."
3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
Comments / 0