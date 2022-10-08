ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

Shipwrecked Faith Poem by Martin Greyford

Abandoned in the mist of vapourised prayers. To the measure for happenstance given herein. Which is least better compared to the numbness.... Intriguing thoughts killing me...... Slowly but later help me. Become conscious....... Allowing me to call it a day.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Jesus kept focused amid life's shifts; we should too

The emotional ebbs and flows of life are enough to wear anyone out. Jesus certainly can empathize with us when we are emotionally overwhelmed or exhausted. Each gospel speaks of Jesus’ baptism and how the Holy Spirit immediately led Him into the wilderness. Jesus has many moments of complete mood swings, which wasn’t because He was erratic. It is because there were so many strong expectations placed on Him when...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

A Pure State Of Blissful Sublimity! Poem by Ramesh T A

Concentrated attention to duty is like deep devotion to the deity;. That is why, work is worship it is said and that only make one correct;. That kind of state only makes one forget all worries, desires and all;. One is in a pure and sublime state of devotion that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
poemhunter.com

I Am Just A Lover Poem by Mohammad Younus

What's the sense in loving God... ...who has no corporeal body. It is He who inspires me... ...to love him exclusively... ...ignoring every other... ...as he shows up his beauty... ...in my creation and the universe. I am a lover;. Just a lover on my path... ...of love and fighting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy