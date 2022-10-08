Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civitan Park stirs to life for apple butter festival
BELPRE — With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s, the weekend weather was just right for the 44th annual Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off in Civitan Park. “It’s been great weather, perfect for stirring apple butter — just cool enough to make it fun to stand by the fire,” said Maggie Webster, with Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian’s Legacy Inc., formally known as Jillian’s Journey was established just after three-year-old Jillian passed away due to CHD. The family was looking to find a way to bring happiness to those who experienced the same journey they have. “Once Jillian passed away we...
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour: Infernum In Terra
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween season is finally upon us, which means the haunted houses and attractions are back! So I’ve decided to take the Ohio Valley on a tour….Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour. Set in the home of a former meat-packing plant turned...
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
Tucker makes ‘Credit Union Rock Stars’ list
PARKERSBURG — Michael A. Tucker of Parkersburg was among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2022 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine. Tucker is the president and CEO at West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union in Parkersburg. His story appears on...
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Marietta Women’s Wave March unwilling to waive long-held rights
MARIETTA — Women and men joined together on Saturday afternoon by the fountain on Front Street in Marietta for a local tie-in to a national event aimed at electing women and pro-choice candidates and protecting women’s rights. The Women’s Wave March in Marietta coincided with its national counterpart...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon outside the Lafayette hotel Marietta Women’s Wave gathered to bring awareness and knowledge to troubles they say women bothered. Some of these troubles they say are talk about taking away contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and more. Support from those who drove by...
Local Girl Scout goes for the gold in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award. Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to […]
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Vienna Community Building to host health screenings event
VIENNA — Residents living in and around Vienna can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic and serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Nov. 22 at the Vienna Community Building,1301 34th St. Screenings can check for:. * The level of...
