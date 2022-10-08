Read full article on original website
NL-S Wildcats tame Wolves
For the second week in a row, the NL-S Wildcats scored on the opening kickoff, and again spoiled another opponent’s Homecoming by beating the Milaca Wolves on Friday night, 44-36. Brysen Christensen received a flea flicker from Luke Knudsen on the opening kickoff and ran it 70 yards to...
Down to two qualifiers to see who wins the trip for two to Hawaii
It was down to Greg Allex from Willmar and Roxie Smith from Montevideo. The one who cut into the cake that had sprinkles in it was the winner of the trip for two to Hawaii. Congrats to Roxie!
Elaine Frank
Elaine A. Frank, age 87, of Willmar, MN, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar with Father Steve Verhelst officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethesda Foundation or the Andrew Hatlestad Legacy Fund. www.hafh.org.
Animals in the spotlight at Willmar Area Community Orchestra concerts this weekend
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra will be playing a pair of concerts this weekend featuring songs with animals in them. There are two shows, entitled "Animilia"...one Saturday at The Performing Arts Center in Benson starting at 3, and Sunday at 3 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. In Willmar, people are encouraged to come early for animal activities, including live alpacas and a llama, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center's "Skins, Skulls and Scat" exhibit, photo ops with area mascots, and door prizes from the Minnesota and Omaha Zoos. Conductor Steven J. Ramsey says during the show, Paul Knapper will narrate Poulenc's History of Babar the Elephant...
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Nancy Turner
Nancy K. Turner, age 77, of Willmar, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at CentraCare Therapy Suites. Funeral arrangements are pending with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Animalia Concert
Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Animalia". An event with something for everyone! Live animals and activities before the concert. Great animal themed music. An instrument petting zoo after the concert. Sunday, October 9 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. The pre-concert activities start at 2 pm, the concert is...
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
See who won Q102's 50th Birthday Bash trip to Hawaii!
Saturday afternoon we hosted Q102's 50th Birthday Bash where our on-air qualifiers were able to participate in some fun games to find out who would win the trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Q102. Congrats to Roxie Smith from Montevideo as she ended up as the winner! During the...
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
Youth in the Woodshop: Robot Man! (register before Oct. 25th or Oct. 27, class size is limited)
Does your child have interest in working with his/her hands? Building things?. Come join the Community Center Woodshop Volunteers to go through basic safety, skills, and create a fun project!. Come make a fun block robot in the shop!. One afternoon class!. Classes: Tues. Oct. 25 or Thurs. Oct. 27.
Deborah Petersen
Deborah "Deb" L. Petersen (Zinda), age 52, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game; 4 charged
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are facing charges after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated. On Friday, Anoka County prosecutors announced charges against Ishmail Kamara and Josiah Wesseh, Jr., both 19, with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
Four arrested in connection with gun incident at high school football game
(Coon Rapids, MN) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn't belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
