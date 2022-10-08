(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra will be playing a pair of concerts this weekend featuring songs with animals in them. There are two shows, entitled "Animilia"...one Saturday at The Performing Arts Center in Benson starting at 3, and Sunday at 3 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. In Willmar, people are encouraged to come early for animal activities, including live alpacas and a llama, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center's "Skins, Skulls and Scat" exhibit, photo ops with area mascots, and door prizes from the Minnesota and Omaha Zoos. Conductor Steven J. Ramsey says during the show, Paul Knapper will narrate Poulenc's History of Babar the Elephant...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO