Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrested over Crimea bridge attack; inspectors ‘deeply worried’ about nuclear plant
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; IAEA concerned by loss of off-site power at Zaporizhzhia
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Power cut at nuclear plant as Kyiv denies bridge attack
Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 231 of the invasion
Eight people detained in Russia over Crimea bridge attack; Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station loses off-site power again
Comments / 0