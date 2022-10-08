ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the week: Meet Roxanne, the rescue dog improving her health by swimming

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago
FURRY FRIENDS Pet of the week: Meet Roxanne, the rescue dog improving her health by swimming Apart from helping with her obesity, Roxanne was able to improve her mobility, as hydrotherapy also benefits her arthritis.

Our pet of the week achieved an incredible goal, improving her health following a very intense fitness journey. Roxanne is an 8-year-old rescue dog, and after suffering from health issues, she arrived at an RSPCA in Cheshire, a small rehoming charity for dogs & cats in the Crewe, Nantwich & surrounding areas.

Roxanne was suffering from obesity in October 2021, weighing almost 85 pounds and barely being able to walk without getting out of breath. However after getting into a strict diet and a rigorous workout plan, the team at RSPCA helped Roxanne with swimming sessions to achieve a healthier weight.

Apart from helping with her obesity, Roxanne was able to improve her mobility, as hydrotherapy also benefits her arthritis. And while the adorable pup still has a long way to go in her fitness journey, she is now able to play with her favorite squeaky ball, and has way more energy that she did a year ago.

