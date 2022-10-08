Kendall Stanley: A word, please

Words matter, but how they are responded to is what matters.

Recently the former guy said Mitch McConnell must have a “death wish” by cooperation on some Democratic sponsored bills and then went off on McConnell’s wife, Elain Chao, calling her McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”

Chao just happens to have been Trump’s transportation secretary for all four years of his presidency.

And what do we hear from the Republicans about this egregious sexist and racist rant? Crickets.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, said on CBS that Trump has a "nickname" for everyone. "He gives people nicknames. I'm sure he has a nickname for me. Alright. So you can ask him what he means by his nicknames."

Not “that was a horrible thing to say, it’s racist and sexist.” Although he said racism was bad. Just not that Trump is letting his racist freak flag fly.

Even the Wall Street Journal noted Trump had gone too far.

“The ‘death wish’ rhetoric is ugly even by Mr. Trump’s standards and deserves to be condemned. Mr. Trump’s apologists claim he merely meant Mr. McConnell has a political death wish, but that isn’t what he wrote,” the news outlet said. “It’s all too easy to imagine some fanatic taking Mr. Trump seriously and literally, and attempting to kill Mr. McConnell.”

It not hard to see that scenario at all. Remember back on Jan. 6 of last year when Trump suggested his supporters:

“And we fight. We fight like hell And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they’re doing. … We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

“Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that’s what this is all about. … We will stop the steal.”

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

And off they went to the Capitol, forcing legislators and Vice President Mike Pence to literally run for their lives.

Words matter — like apologists for the MAGA crowd suggesting the insurrectionists were similar to a Capitol tour on any given day.

Say what? White is black, up is down. Should we reread George Orwell?

We can expect more and more rhetoric from the former guy the closer we get to the midterm election in November. Will he talk about violence in some form or another? You can probably bet on it.

It’s time for his fellow Republicans to step up and say Mr. President, quit with the calls for violence — before one of your followers decides to follow through.

Will they? Don’t count on it.

Ian is a lesson for Florida, and other seasides

The massive cleanup following the passage of Hurricane Ian across the Florida peninsula offers an abject lesson in what should be the start of a long due conversation in the Sunshine State — how long will we continue to building homes and businesses on the shoreline in hurricane country?

I get it — living on the beach is wonderful living.

Get up in the morning, grab your coffee, stroll the beach with the soft sand yielding to your toes. Beach life is the good life — until it’s not.

One person I heard on the radio explained that a storm surge was predicted in the prior two hurricanes in the region but never materialized. So yes, there’s a storm surge predicted, big deal.

That is until the storm surge hit Fort Meyer Beach and he watched his boat float off its mooring and float over the power lines before ending up in trees farther inland.

Scenes of cars floating down the street and heading out to sea weren’t uncommon.

Over the course of decades millions have moved to Florida with many seeking the holy grail of living by the ocean.

Given the sprawling nature of development in southwest Florida a hurricane coming in off the Gulf has plenty of communities in its path.

So what now for those communities? Many homeowners didn’t have flood insurance — there are only two carriers and coverage is about $35,000 a year.

Certainly many will rebuild, hoping against hope that there will not be another Ina coming their way in the years to come.

Rest assured, though, that Ian was just the latest warning sign that beachside living in the Sunshine State is and will continue to be a risky endeavor.

— Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.