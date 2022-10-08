Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for TCU at Kansas

The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks are hosting the also undefeated TCU Horned Frogs with College GameDay in town. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

The Kansas Jayhawks end their homestand with the biggest game of the year: a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs that is being featured on ESPN's College GameDay. Kansas is coming off a close win over Iowa State on Homecoming, while TCU is coming after blowing out the Oklahoma Sooners at home.

Kansas entered the AP Poll at #19 and the Coaches Poll at #17, the first time they have been ranked since 2009. TCU is also ranked in the AP Poll at #17 and the Coaches Poll at #18.

TCU leads the all-time series between these two teams 25-9-4, including a 11-8 record in Lawrence. The last win for the Jayhawks in the series came by the score of 27-26 on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch - ESPN College GameDay

Saturday, October 8th, 8:00 a.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: The Hill outside Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPN and ESPNU

- Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Chris "Bear" Fallica

Sportscenter will have live look-ins on location at 6:45am and 7:25am.

Countdown to GameDay with Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr airs from 7:30 - 8am.

How to Watch - Game Broadcast

Saturday, October 8th, 11:00 a.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (47,233)

TV: FS1

- Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline)

SIRIUS: Channel 121/200, 954 (SXM App)

The Numbers

Kansas: 5-0

TCU: 4-0

Line: TCU -7.0

O/U: 69.0

Game Coverage

Wednesday Walkthrough: Press conference summary and looking ahead to TCU

Expected Depth Chart

Three keys against TCU

TCU Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising staff

Listen to the preview episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Today.

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks continue to be phenomenal in the red zone, and TCU gives them a real opportunity to keep improving.

A win for the Jayhawks would be:

The first win over a ranked opponent since 2010, when they defeated #15 Georgia Tech.

The first win over a ranked conference opponent since 2008, when they defeated #12 Missouri.

The first win in a game between two ranked teams since January 3, 2008 when #8 Kansas defeated #5 Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt got his first career sack against Iowa State. He had two total tackles and 1.5 sacks.