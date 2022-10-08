What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?

