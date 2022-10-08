Cabell Midland hands Spring Valley its first loss

ONA, WV (WOWK) – In the best AAA game of the week, Cabell Midland left Ona with the win.

The Knights handed Spring Valley its first loss of the season, winning 21-17 and giving them their fifth-straight win.

Cabell’s running game was strong again with touchdown runs by Curtis Jones and Ryan Wolfe giving them the lead.

Midland faces another tough test in week 8. The Knights have a short trip up I-64 to face Hurricane. Spring Valley is home against Capital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.