wtvy.com
Greenville @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Greenville takes on Rehobeth.
wtvy.com
Providence Christian @ Pike County | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Providence Christian takes on Pike County.
wtvy.com
Huge Book Sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
wtvy.com
Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a talkative feline friend, look no further than our Pet of the Week named Lyla. Lyla is a 2 year old grey smooth coat domestic cat that loves to move and is very talkative. Lyla wanted to talk to whoever would listen, especially to Amber Kulick across the studio.
wtvy.com
Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices transition to Herndon Building
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices will be closed to the public the rest of this week. That's because both offices are completely transferring to the Herndon Building. A large amount of equipment, data, and furniture will be moved over the next three days and...
wtvy.com
Additional funds potentially headed to Abbeville and Headland EMS
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional funding could be headed to Abbeville and Headland's emergency management services (EMS). The Henry County Commission is working to find a way to provide that support. A few logistics must be worked out before it's a done deal. The money would be...
wtvy.com
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
wtvy.com
Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival
Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law.
wdhn.com
Henry Co. law enforcement officials prepare for mental health training in Dothan
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Starting next week, four law enforcement officials from Henry County will participate in a mental health awareness training in Dothan. Two Henry County Sheriff's deputies, one Abbeville police officer, and one Headland police officer will attend. This will allow the officers to become...
wtvy.com
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week. Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death. It has been a year since a young Dothan man was apparently killed by intruders who did not realize he was home. Updated:...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
Laser light pointed toward Alabama helicopters
GENEVA COUNTY, A.L. (WDHN) — Geneva County officials say they have received calls from a person(s) shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices alongwith state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb, was arrested outside his home on County Road 9 south of […]
New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
wtvy.com
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens
A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it’s all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project.
