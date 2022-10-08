SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.

