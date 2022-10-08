ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Cold front is on the way, then a warm-up this week in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a fall-feeling Sunday! A cold front is on the way with cool and breezy conditions, plus a few spotty showers. It will get even cooler for Columbus Day on Monday. Then a warm-up by midweek!. Let's start with the forecast for today. Partly...
localsyr.com

Even during a bye week business is booming on and off the SU Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse. “Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.
cnycentral.com

Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
WIBX 950

2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York

If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
cnycentral.com

Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
cnycentral.com

Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York

Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
cnycentral.com

Toyota Game of the Week: Cicero-North Syracuse hosts Liverpool

Cicero, N.Y — It was a perfect night for high school football and one of the best rivalries in Central New York was played. Cicero-North Syracuse hosted Liverpool, also know as the 'Star Wars Cup'. Last season both CNS and Liverpool took home a win with Liverpool winning in...
