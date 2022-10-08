Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball players mingled with fans at Monroe Madness and none more so than Joe Girard
Rochester, N.Y. ― The Monroe Madness event at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena ostensibly offered fans in the Lilac City the chance to see Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams up in a pair of intra-squad scrimmages. In reality, Friday’s intimate gathering provided fans the opportunity to...
People react to Baldwinsville superintendent 'crowd-surfing' at homecoming football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y — The TikTok video shows Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson crowd surfing face-down in the student section at the school's football game Friday night. “I was stunned that there was an adult that was crowd surfing with a bunch of kids," said Chris Perna. "And...
Cold front is on the way, then a warm-up this week in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a fall-feeling Sunday! A cold front is on the way with cool and breezy conditions, plus a few spotty showers. It will get even cooler for Columbus Day on Monday. Then a warm-up by midweek!. Let's start with the forecast for today. Partly...
Even during a bye week business is booming on and off the SU Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse. “Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.
Baldwinsville, West Genesee marching bands shine in regional competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Marching bands from West Genesee and Baldwinsville traveled to Delaware for a big regional test on Saturday, and both came away having made the trip look very worthwhile. The Bees took sixth and the Wildcats claimed the 10th spot in the Bands of America 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional...
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Hey West Genesee families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as West Genesee, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort. If you have cool school ideas...
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York
If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
Dyaisha Fair shines in first look at new Syracuse women’s basketball squad at Monroe Madness
Rochester, N.Y -- Fans got their first look at Syracuse’s almost entirely new squad at Monroe Madness, which included contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. It was the first time Syracuse held a preseason event outside the Dome. Dyaisha Fair, who went to high school at Edison Tech just 10...
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
Fright Nights Returns to Syracuse With Five Freaky Attractions This October
Somehow each and every year, I get suckered into exploring haunted attractions during Halloween season. I am a person who would much rather carve pumpkins, watch Hocus Pocus and eat candy. My friends are not. If you're like my friends and you're looking for a very impressive series of haunted...
Syracuse basketball holds ‘Monroe Madness’ at Blue Cross Arena
Both the men and women held scrimmaged in front of the Rochester faithful
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested after homecoming football game, charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested last night and charged with driving while intoxicated according to the Baldwinsville police after the school's homecoming game. Prior to the arrest, Thomson was crowd surfing in the student section during the football game. Photos and videos of this quickly...
World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica
You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go. The Winter Festival...
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
Toyota Game of the Week: Cicero-North Syracuse hosts Liverpool
Cicero, N.Y — It was a perfect night for high school football and one of the best rivalries in Central New York was played. Cicero-North Syracuse hosted Liverpool, also know as the 'Star Wars Cup'. Last season both CNS and Liverpool took home a win with Liverpool winning in...
Syracuse mayor says city played vital role in Micron decision to come to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says the city’s resurgence, especially its revitalized downtown, played a key part in luring Micron Technology Inc. to Central New York. “This project wouldn’t be happening if we didn’t have a growing, vibrant city that would be attractive to their workforce,” said...
