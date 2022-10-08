Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta’s Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials break ground for Silent Battle monument in Marietta
MARIETTA — Ground was broken Sunday for the latest addition to Gold Star Park in Marietta — a permanent monument dedicated to those fighting the “silent battle” of PTSD and suicidal ideation. “The idea of educating and drawing awareness to veterans’ PTSD and suicide ideation is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet E. Johnson
Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare. She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers where she was a seamstress. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civitan Park stirs to life for apple butter festival
BELPRE — With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s, the weekend weather was just right for the 44th annual Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off in Civitan Park. “It’s been great weather, perfect for stirring apple butter — just cool enough to make it fun to stand by the fire,” said Maggie Webster, with Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Raina Lawrentz
Sandra Raina Lawrentz, 48, of Davisville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Craigsville, WV a daughter of Linda (Brewster) Caplinger of Vienna and the late Reverend Jackie Cooper. She was married to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Women’s Wave March unwilling to waive long-held rights
MARIETTA — Women and men joined together on Saturday afternoon by the fountain on Front Street in Marietta for a local tie-in to a national event aimed at electing women and pro-choice candidates and protecting women’s rights. The Women’s Wave March in Marietta coincided with its national counterpart...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Jesse Gregory
Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
