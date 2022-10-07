Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-85S near exit 80 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said all lanes are blocked due to a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened on the southbound side between exit 80-Road 57 and Gossett Road-Chesnee, according to officials. As of 6:54 a.m., all lanes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
1 dead after driver runs off road, hits a tree in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after driving off the road in Dillon County Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-95 and mile marker 177, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2010...
The Post and Courier
Pacolet seeks interim police chief in wake of mass resignations
PACOLET — Work continues in Pacolet to hire an interim police chief with assistance from the Appalachian Council of Governments a month after most of the officers resigned. The deadline for applications was 5 p.m. Oct. 7 for interim police chief candidates. Former Police Chief John Alexander and three...
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
WBTV
One killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Chesterfield County on Friday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 601 near S.C. 9 in Pageland. The crash involved three vehicles, two of which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina pastor accused of stealing merchandise from gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A pastor has been charged with shoplifting from a gun store in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, was arrested on Wednesday. According to a warrant, he stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory without paying for it. Agents were able to […]
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Family members told deputies that they last spoke with Brittney Funderburk at her home on Highway 207 just before noon on Sept. 19. Funderburk is described as 5...
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
WMBF
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
WIS-TV
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road....
Comments / 0