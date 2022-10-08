Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie overcomes slow start to win district opener
The Wylie Bulldogs got district play started with a 38-14 victory over Plainview on Friday night. The night didn’t start out all that well for Clay Martin’s team. They trailed two times in the first half and struggled to get things going. They overcame the slow start, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is happy to be back at home this week
The Cooper Cougars lost to Wichita Falls Rider up north on Friday night 51-21 to open District 2-5A Division II play. The Cougars continue district play this week, and they are back at home. Normally, being at home isn’t a story, but this is the first time Cooper’s been at...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie’s defense shines in district opening victory
The Wylie Bulldogs are 1-0 in District 2-5A Division II play on Friday night. Clay Martin’s team gave up 14 points in the first quarter and a half, but the defense stood up and pitched a shutout from that point forward. The guys on that side of the ball...
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Comments / 0