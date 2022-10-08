Read full article on original website
Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition
Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort
Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. On the night the Chicago Bulls concluded their...
Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors
The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday. 1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the first unit against the Nuggets, Billy Donovan spun the starting power forward wheel once again and landed on Derrick Jones Jr., who had not cracked the Bulls’ 10-man first half rotation in either of their prior preseason games.
Ayo Dosunmu 'thankful' to be named Bulls' starting PG
From the 38th pick in the 2021 draft to now, roughly 16 months later, being named the full-time starting point guard for his hometown team. After the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night, a 127-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan made a formality official: Ayo Dosunmu will take Lonzo Ball's place in his team's first unit to begin the regular season.
How Kane, Hawks are adjusting on PP without DeBrincat
COLORADO — Patrick Kane prides himself on being able to play with anybody. Sure, he would appreciate some linemate consistency but he always takes it upon himself to never skip a beat, no matter who he's playing with. Kane is in the process of developing some early chemistry with...
Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game
Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. Across 10 NBA seasons, he is a paltry 15-for-114 from that range. None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto. As the Chicago Bulls engineered a second-half comeback to topple the Raptors 115-98, their recently-signed backup center caught fire from deep. He took three 3-pointers and drained each of them — making him the only Bull to make more than two triples in the game.
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
Drummond adding 3-point shot to offensive repertoire
Don't look now: But Andre Drummond might be adding the 3-point shot to his repertoire in his first season with the Chicago Bulls. It goes beyond the 3-for-3 3-point shooting night the veteran center had in the Bulls' 115-98 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. No, Drummond...
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
How Velus Jones Jr. manifested his first career TD
Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense. “I feel like this was my best (week of) practice...
Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son
Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Gordon was checking in his bag at a counter inside Terminal B when he had his son move the luggage, but it was too heavy and toppled over, according to airport sources. The former UConn standout was seen by several airport employees cursing as he yelled at his son, and then struck him in the face, sources said.
How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead
When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
Johnson on return to Colorado: 'It'll be very emotional'
DENVER — Less than four months ago, Jack Johnson became the 19th player in NHL history to win his first career Stanley Cup after playing in more than 1,000 career games. On Monday night, Johnson officially got his championship ring after the Colorado Avalanche held a private dinner ceremony with the players, coaches and team members from the 2021-22 team and it was better than he ever could have imagined.
Why Hawks claimed Tinordi and what he'll bring to table
DENVER — The list of NHL players on waivers Sunday looked like a CVS receipt because Opening Night rosters were due on Monday, so you knew there was going to be action around the league. The Blackhawks were one of those teams that jumped on a player that shook...
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return
Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression
Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer. During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to impersonate Irvin, sending his fellow ESPN analysts into hysterics. Watch the clip...
NFL・
How Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
Avalanche unveil 14-karat white gold 2022 Stanley Cup ring
Colorado brought the chills with its 2022 Stanley Cup championship ring. The Avalanche unveiled their new 14-karat white gold ring to honor their 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June:. Players, coaching staff and ownership received the ring during a private ceremony on Monday, according to the...
Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears
The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
Wittenmyer: Cubs help create ugly new normal in pro sports
Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America. They’ve finally closed the deal on the bill of goods they’ve been peddling to American sports...
