Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Gordon was checking in his bag at a counter inside Terminal B when he had his son move the luggage, but it was too heavy and toppled over, according to airport sources. The former UConn standout was seen by several airport employees cursing as he yelled at his son, and then struck him in the face, sources said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO