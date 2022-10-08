ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition

Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort

Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. On the night the Chicago Bulls concluded their...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors

The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday. 1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the first unit against the Nuggets, Billy Donovan spun the starting power forward wheel once again and landed on Derrick Jones Jr., who had not cracked the Bulls’ 10-man first half rotation in either of their prior preseason games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu 'thankful' to be named Bulls' starting PG

From the 38th pick in the 2021 draft to now, roughly 16 months later, being named the full-time starting point guard for his hometown team. After the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night, a 127-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan made a formality official: Ayo Dosunmu will take Lonzo Ball's place in his team's first unit to begin the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Donovan, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game

Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. Across 10 NBA seasons, he is a paltry 15-for-114 from that range. None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto. As the Chicago Bulls engineered a second-half comeback to topple the Raptors 115-98, their recently-signed backup center caught fire from deep. He took three 3-pointers and drained each of them — making him the only Bull to make more than two triples in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son

Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Gordon was checking in his bag at a counter inside Terminal B when he had his son move the luggage, but it was too heavy and toppled over, according to airport sources. The former UConn standout was seen by several airport employees cursing as he yelled at his son, and then struck him in the face, sources said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson on return to Colorado: 'It'll be very emotional'

DENVER — Less than four months ago, Jack Johnson became the 19th player in NHL history to win his first career Stanley Cup after playing in more than 1,000 career games. On Monday night, Johnson officially got his championship ring after the Colorado Avalanche held a private dinner ceremony with the players, coaches and team members from the 2021-22 team and it was better than he ever could have imagined.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return

Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago

Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears

The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy