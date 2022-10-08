Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Courtney Bad Bear aiming to return Billings Senior volleyball to championship form
BILLINGS — Back in February, Courtney Bad Bear was named head volleyball coach of her alma mater, Billings Senior. This comes just four years removed from her high school graduation – a quick turnaround she didn’t see coming. “I knew I was going to come back. I...
montanasports.com
Bozeman boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls win 2-1 to wrap up regular season
BOZEMAN — With a 2-1 win over Bozeman High, the Bozeman Gallatin girls completed their undefeated regular season finishing 12-0-2 as they grab they'll grab a first round bye for Class AA state playoffs. Lyla Streets and Olivia Collins scored the two goals in their with Collins game winner coming in the 73rd minute.
montanasports.com
Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach
DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
montanasports.com
Gamechangers: The top 5 plays of the week are here. Check them out
BILLINGS — Another week of high school football has come and gone. This weeks episode of gamechangers includes great passes to fancy moves. The number one play of the week comes from Billings Central and Sidney. Central’s Cade Boyd with some fancy moves, makes a few miss, stiffs arms a tackler and points to the camera on his way for a touchdown.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott expected to start against Northern Colorado, Callahan O'Reilly wins weekly award
BOZEMAN — After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday. Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even...
montanasports.com
Bridger head football coach Jim Goltz stepping away after this season
BRIDGER — Jim Goltz has been a big part of Bridger High School for the last eight years. Whether serving as the school's principal or coaching the Scouts football team, he's a role model who will certainly be missed. Goltz recently accepted a new job working as the superintendent...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Fuel Fitness president resigns 'immediately' after Butte, Helena gym closures
Michael Burks stated in a news release he resigned as president and removed himself for the day-to-day operations of the company.
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
NBCMontana
Auditor, late recluse of Butte mine yards, called 'Richest Dog on Earth' in book
BUTTE, Mont. — For 17 years, he lived alone in the mine yards at Montana Resources, the open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte. He survived in a barren landscape near the toxic Berkeley Pit. But his life was free and filled with friends. His name was The...
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Different kinds of fall weather each day this week
A warm and dry start to the week turns briefly cooler and wetter. Windy periods highlight the end of the work week.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
