wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Houston Academy takes on Northside Methodist.
wtvy.com
Greenville @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Greenville takes on Rehobeth.
wtvy.com
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building
Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building.
wtvy.com
Additional funds potentially headed to Abbeville and Headland EMS
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional funding could be headed to Abbeville and Headland's emergency management services (EMS). The Henry County Commission is working to find a way to provide that support. A few logistics must be worked out before it's a done deal.
wtvy.com
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
wtvy.com
Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a talkative feline friend, look no further than our Pet of the Week named Lyla. Lyla is a 2 year old grey smooth coat domestic cat that loves to move and is very talkative. Lyla wanted to talk to whoever would listen, especially to Amber Kulick across the studio.
wtvy.com
Huge Book Sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law.
wtvy.com
Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival
Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they'll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC.
wtvy.com
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week. Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death. It has been a year since a young Dothan man was apparently killed by intruders who did not realize he was home.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
wtvy.com
Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Daleville Memorial Gardens
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it's all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project. The cemetery is the resting place to a vast population of veterans, and because of that,...
wtvy.com
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens
A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it's all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project.
firefighternation.com
Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash
A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
