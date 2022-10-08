ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Gamer

The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greenwood, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Snyder, TX
Sports
City
Snyder, TX
Greenwood, TX
Sports
cbs7.com

Oct.11 last day to register to vote

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Greenwood Rangers
cbs7.com

UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?

Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Snyder man accused of beating, kidnapping woman arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested. Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Court documents state a […]
ABILENE, TX
cbs7.com

Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Fire Prevention Week is officially underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy