SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Odessa Gamer
The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Odessans gather food, clothes to send to Florida to support Hurricane Ian victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessans have been gathering mostly food and clothes to send to Florida to help those affected by hurricane Ian. The group of Odessans gather every week to take their kids to flag football games, but now, they’re showing their support toward Florida, by starting a fundraiser.
Oct.11 last day to register to vote
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply. According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?
Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
Snyder man accused of beating, kidnapping woman arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested. Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Court documents state a […]
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
Fire Prevention Week is officially underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’? Texas pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t
A Texas pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves.
UPDATE: Inmate escaped Mitchell County Jail found in Oklahoma City
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The inmate who escaped last Tuesday has been found and is back in custody. Mitchel County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the inmate who escaped has been taken in custody in Oklahoma City, OK. Tuesday morning, inmate Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped the Mitchell County […]
Texas woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, police say
A Texas woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food.
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
