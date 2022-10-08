Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-San Angelo Lake View football tickets on sale at BHS athletic office
Tickets for Thursday night’s District 2-4A Division I football game between the Brownwood Lions and Lake View Chiefs, at 7 p.m. in San Angelo, may be purchased at the Brownwood High School athletic office through noon on Thursday. They are $5 Adults and $3 Students. Money from tickets sold...
Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition
ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa
If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Odessa Gamer
The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
cbs7.com
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
cbs7.com
Odessans gather food, clothes to send to Florida to support Hurricane Ian victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessans have been gathering mostly food and clothes to send to Florida to help those affected by hurricane Ian. The group of Odessans gather every week to take their kids to flag football games, but now, they’re showing their support toward Florida, by starting a fundraiser.
cbs7.com
Oct.11 last day to register to vote
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Irion County reports electricity issue in Mertzon
IRION COUNTY, Texas — Irion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an issue with electricity in Mertzon with possibilities affecting the entire county. The cause of the issue is currently unknown and the office states uncertainty regarding who is affected and recommends citizens to contact their providers Concho Valley Homepage will monitor the situation and update […]
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
cbs7.com
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
cbs7.com
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?
Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
NWS: Light to Moderate Rain in Store for the Concho Valley Columbus Day
SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon. The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches of rain as of midnight with additional amounts falling this morning. Meteorologists forecast less than half an inch overall today with isolated higher amounts. Some of the stronger storms could cause some minor street flooding. There is a 30% chance of continued light, scattered rainfall…
Comments / 0