Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis
Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
Houston Football Stuns Memphis in Wild Comeback on Friday Night
Houston Football Stuns Memphis in Wild Comeback on Friday Night
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides
Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
'Queen Rising' is in theaters now: why it's a tribute to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Queen Rising, a Memphis film in every sense of the word, is in theaters now. The film follows a struggling school teacher named Madison who strikes a book deal that could help solve her financial problems. As she dives into the dark past surrounding the “College Town Slayings,” she realizes it may not be the past after all.
actionnews5.com
TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
actionnews5.com
Traffic delay on I-240 from multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 causing a delay in traffic. The westbound left lanes are blocked, and the left shoulder is blocked. The crash is near the Millbranch exit.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
Man found dead on I-40, police say
MEEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on I-40 Sunday midday. At approximately 12:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Austin Peay and I-40. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police...
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
Multivehicle wreck causes delays on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Westbound on Sunday. Memphis Police say one woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after a crash on I-240 at Elvis Presley Boulevard. Memphis Police also responded to I-240 at Millbranch, but they say no injuries were reported at that location. […]
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Comments / 0