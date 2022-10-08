ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, WV

Winfield lays 60 on Poca

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znYEo_0iQwSvra00

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – In Winfield, the Generals hosted Poca; the Dots looking for their second win, while Winfield is on a four game win streak.

As expected – Winfield had control of this one the entire game.

You can watch highlights above!

We catch it in the second quarter, off a blocked punt, #52 gets the scoop and the score to put the Generals up 28-0 just three minutes into the second quarter.

Poca with a quick three downs and it went back to the Generals, now standing at the goal line.

A quarterback sneak by Brycen Brown and he gets in for the score now 34-0.

They went for two on this one and got it, Eli Neil on the catch.

Poca struggled to get anything going offensively in this one, the final 64-0, Winfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, WV
City
Poca, WV
Poca, WV
Sports
Winfield, WV
Sports
Poca, WV
Football
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University partnering with Kentucky brewery to create Marshall-themed beer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University has partnered with the Lexington, Kentucky-based brewery, Country Boy Brewing, to create the official Marshall beer: the “Herd Country Lager.” According to a press release from Marshall University, the brew will be an American lager that is, “designed for tailgates and cheering on the Thundering Herd.” They say it […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

18th Annual Ornament Competition for WV students underway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s First Lady is inviting students to participate in the 18th Annual Ornament Competition. A press release from Cathy Justice says all K-12 students, “are encouraged to create a ‘Nutcracker’ themed ornament for the tree.” It says the ornaments will be displayed at the Culture Center during the holiday season. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy