Authorities this week plan to announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the killing of an 81-year-old woman in Woodland Hills.The reward for information that could assist in this unsolved homicide was expected to be announced during a news conference on Tuesday. Ok Ja Kim, the victim, was discovered dead inside her home by relatives who conducted a welfare check on August 2, after she did not appear at a family event, police said. According to police, she was brutally killed and set on fire in what appeared to be a home invasion. The incident occurred at the home on W. Martha Street. Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime. Police urged anyone with any information to call the LAPD and indicated that all information will be kept strictly confidential.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO