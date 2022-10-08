The Tennessee high school football season concludes on Oct. 28 for the 2022 regular season with all TSSAA teams required to have their regular seasons completed by Friday night of Week 11. When those games are completed, the TSSAA will release its playoff brackets for all nine classifications — six in Division I, which includes only public schools, and three in Division II, which includes only private schools. ...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO