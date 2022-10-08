ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Tennessean

Explaining the TSSAA football tiebreaker rules to determine playoffs

The Tennessee high school football season concludes on Oct. 28 for the 2022 regular season with all TSSAA teams required to have their regular seasons completed by Friday night of Week 11. When those games are completed, the TSSAA will release its playoff brackets for all nine classifications — six in Division I, which includes only public schools, and three in Division II, which includes only private schools. ...
TENNESSEE STATE

