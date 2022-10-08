Read full article on original website
UCF Knights Gaining Top Pass Rusher in Kaven Call
UCF commitment Kaven call has developed into a top-notch pass rusher.
Former FSU commit makes pledge to UCF
The Seminoles have zero tight ends committed in the 2023 class.
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in Orlando, Florida
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
‘UCF doesn’t care’: Students rally, condemn university’s hurricane relief response
“When we fight, we win!” is one of the many phrases UCF students shouted at Memory Mall Thursday, condemning the university’s response to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Students held signs that said "Make UCF care" and "UCF doesn't care" at a rally hosted by the Young Democratic...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
Evans High School student receives acceptance, scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on the spot. She also received $75,000 in scholarship money Friday. It happened at the HBCU Week college fair at Walt Disney World Resort. "On behalf of the entire Bethune-Cookman Wildcats family, we want to...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
Lake Toho water levels start to come down
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. The milestone could worsen flooding in some Osceola County neighborhoods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People who stayed...
Bay News 9
Ian's rainfall makes up nearly a quarter of our 2022 total so far
Hurricane Ian produced historic rainfall totals for most of Central Florida, which led to record flooding. The storm also pushed rainfall totals for this September to historic levels. Areas along Interstate 4 saw the highest rainfall amounts. There was a sharp cutoff in rain totals from Orange into Lake County,...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
WESH
Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 formed Thursday morning in the South Caribbean Sea. The system was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Curacao and had winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph. "The system is expected to become a tropical depression or...
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
fox35orlando.com
'In good health': Orlando police locate girl reported missing on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have located a missing girl who is said to be in good health. a. Rosalyn Rodriguez was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3 p.m. via text.
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
