ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

WATCH: Fans share the excitement during Permian, OHS rivalry game at Ratliff Stadium

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNNam_0iQwRODA00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Thousands packed Ratliff Stadium on Friday night to watch Odessa High School play Permian High School in the 64th annual rivalry game.

From tailgates and touchdowns, to rain and riled-up fans, the Rumble at Ratliff did not disappoint… until the very end… for OHS fans, students, and alumni.

Watch how some fans prepared for the game in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy sweeps Odessa in three sets

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels won in three sets over the Odessa Bronchos 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. Legacy improved to 5-1 in district while Odessa is still looking for their first district win at 0-6. Watch the video above for highlights.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition

ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Odessa, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
athleticbusiness.com

Report Details Anonymous Letter Claiming UTPB Coach Broke NCAA Rules, Kissed Players

Reports online are detailing the allegations against the University of Texas Permian Basin women's head soccer coach made in an anonymous letter last week. KMID-TV, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football evens record with overtime win

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-3, 2-2) defeated the Simon Fraser Red Leafs in overtime 31-24 evening up their overall and conference record. Quarterback Dylan Graham paced the Falcons with 301 passing yard and a pair of touchdown throws, both in the first half. The Falcons had a pair of 100-yard receivers, Gunnar […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Ratliff Stadium#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ohs#Kmid#Odessa High School#Permian High School#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD to host FASFA Kickoff Night for seniors’ families

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The school year is underway for our local school districts. That also means it is senior year for many students and with that comes college preparation. A FASFA form stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Everyone is required to fill them out before entering college. Michelle Barrandy, a school […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?

Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD releases traffic plan for Friday’s rivalry game

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This Friday night fans will head to Ratliff Stadium to watch Odessa High School and Permian High School football players go head-to-head in the annual, and highly anticipated, rivalry game. Now, the Odessa Police Department is asking those who plan to attend to study the maps below before attending, to help with […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy