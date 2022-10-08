Read full article on original website
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms
Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
U.S. government backs New York lawsuit against ghost gun sellers
NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday expressed support for New York City's lawsuit seeking to halt the spread of "ghost guns," as city and state officials try to hold sellers of the largely untraceable firearms accountable.
Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling
At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
President Biden Lies About Guns. Again.
Government lies aren't new; political fibs have such deep roots in history that you could open a museum of official mendacity and have enough rotating exhibits to keep things fresh. But now, amidst much hysteria over "misinformation," we see a resident of the White House misrepresent facts in pursuit of restrictions on legal ownership of firearms and ignore corrections. President Biden's claim that bullets fired from AR-15's are impossibly speedy is only the latest example of his continuing lies about guns.
Man makes $21,000 selling 3D-printed guns during NY AG gun buyback program
A man traded in 110 3D-printed lower receivers for over $20,000 in gift cards at a New York Attorney General's Office gun buyback program in Utica, New York.
Supreme Court Could Overturn Gun Control Brought In After Vegas Shooting
The effective ban on bump stocks was introduced by former President Donald Trump in 2018 following the deadly shooting that left 58 people dead.
‘FREEZE’ – Federal Judge Halts NY’s New Gun Permit Laws
New York's recently enacted gun laws pertaining to acquiring a permit, and where you can't take a firearm - even with a state permit - are being put on hold by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby of Syracuse granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement...
Retired federal judge eviscerates the ‘independent state legislature’ theory of the U.S. electoral system
Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers.
Jewish gun club sues New York over law restricting firearms from places of worship
A Jewish gun club in New York is suing the state over the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which prevents concealed-carry permit holders from bringing their weapons to places of worship.
Montana judge knocks down Republicans’ tighter voting laws
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud that the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws ostensibly were targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students...
New Jersey Senate President signals concealed carry reform is on the way
New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) has signaled state lawmakers will soon move to enact gun reform in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry. The highest court in the nation struck down a more than century-old statute in New York prohibiting concealed carry, the...
Judge temporarily blocks part of New York's new concealed carry law
A federal judge in a 53-page ruling on Thursday placed a temporary restraining order on the provisions of New York's recently approved law tightening concealed carry requirements in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling this summer. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby allows a legal challenge...
Democrats propose tax hike on guns, ammo weeks before midterm elections
Nearly two dozen House Democrats are proposing higher taxes on firearms and ammunition and want to link some firearm-related taxes to inflation, just weeks before the midterm elections. The "Gun Violence Prevention and Safe Communities Act," from Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., and 21 House Democrats, would increase federal excise taxes...
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy
The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
Everytown gun safety group hits Mastriano, Oz in Pennsylvania ad blitz
Everytown, a major gun safety advocacy group, has launched a $2.1 million ad blitz in Pennsylvania targeting Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz ahead of November’s midterm elections. The effort focuses on mobilizing voters and calling out candidates, including Mastriano and Oz, who the...
Decision 2022: Vermont Choosing Next U.S. Senator
With a little over four weeks until Election Day, interest is growing in the race to replace the nation’s longest-serving current U.S. Senator. Vermont’s Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, is retiring, and the issue of reproductive liberty has emerged as an issue dividing the major-party candidates who want to succeed him.
