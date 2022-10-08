Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Spring Grove Cemetery hosts car show to benefit local charities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Spring Grove Cemetery hosted a car show Sunday to benefit local charities. It ran from noon to 4:00 p.m. And visitors saw all kinds of cool cars, including a vintage hearse display for free. Organizations benefiting from Sunday's event include the Freestore Foodbank and Matthew 25 Ministries.
linknky.com
The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program
The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
WKRC
Instructors take teen drivers to the extreme to teach them about safety on the road
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of thousands of teens suffer major injuries and death from car crashes in the US each year. That's why a cutting-edge driving school made a pit stop in Blue Ash Sunday to do some hands-on training for teens behind the wheel. The nonprofit Tire...
WKRC
Learning Health System: Patients provide information on epilepsy dashboard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A medical team at the University of Cincinnati is one of the first in the country to help patients with neurological conditions in a whole new way. It's called a "learning health system." It works by having those such as Scott Badzik provide very specific data that could make a huge difference in the lives of others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
WKRC
City expands its Cincy Alert System for emergency notifications
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati activates a new plan to warn citizens of public safety emergencies. An update from City Manager Sheryl Long focused on the accessibility of the Cincy Alert system. Registered users receive real-time updates through texts, social media and even landlines. Alerts cover violent crimes, severe weather and...
WKRC
Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dronedj.com
Ohio sheriff’s force to swap its helicopters for enlarged drone fleet
Step aside Blue Thunder, the law enforcement future belongs to UAVs. That, in any case, is what one Ohio police force has decided in swapping its helicopters for what its leader says are more affordable, effective, and quieter drones. According to a report by Cincinnati-area TV station Local 12 News,...
WKRC
Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
WKRC
Local man accused of kissing, fondling 12-year-old girl at local business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Anderson Township man is accused of kissing and fondling a 12-year-old girl at a local business. Francisco Leal-Carranza, 34, faces a gross sexual imposition charge. Employees at Dave and Buster's called police on Saturday to report inappropriate behavior between a man and a girl. When police...
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Adopt-A-Pet: Romero is not as spooky as his name suggests!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society showed off Romero who is ready for adoption. Romero, named after the horror director who made zombie movies, is a perfect lap dog waiting to meet you.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
WKRC
Former West Chester officer breaks down on the stand during Singh trial
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer with West Chester cried on the stand as he described what he saw when he walked into an apartment and found four people dead inside during Gurpreet Singh's murder trial Monday. Singh is accused of murdering his wife and his in-laws on...
WKRC
Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
fox56news.com
Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy hosts annual cardboard regatta
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Students at Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills took part in the school's annual cardboard regatta. Thirteen teams built and raced boats. The race started as a project for physics students studying Archimedes' principle, but it grew to include any student. Seniors Kathryn McLagan and...
Fox 19
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
Comments / 2