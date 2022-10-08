ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove Cemetery hosts car show to benefit local charities

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Spring Grove Cemetery hosted a car show Sunday to benefit local charities. It ran from noon to 4:00 p.m. And visitors saw all kinds of cool cars, including a vintage hearse display for free. Organizations benefiting from Sunday's event include the Freestore Foodbank and Matthew 25 Ministries.
The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program

The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
Learning Health System: Patients provide information on epilepsy dashboard

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A medical team at the University of Cincinnati is one of the first in the country to help patients with neurological conditions in a whole new way. It's called a "learning health system." It works by having those such as Scott Badzik provide very specific data that could make a huge difference in the lives of others.
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
City expands its Cincy Alert System for emergency notifications

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati activates a new plan to warn citizens of public safety emergencies. An update from City Manager Sheryl Long focused on the accessibility of the Cincy Alert system. Registered users receive real-time updates through texts, social media and even landlines. Alerts cover violent crimes, severe weather and...
Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
Villa Madonna Academy hosts annual cardboard regatta

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Students at Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills took part in the school's annual cardboard regatta. Thirteen teams built and raced boats. The race started as a project for physics students studying Archimedes' principle, but it grew to include any student. Seniors Kathryn McLagan and...
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
