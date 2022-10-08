Read full article on original website
KEVN
Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
KEVN
Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
kotatv.com
Memorial walk includes a ground blessing of the Rapid City Indian boarding school site
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People walked together Monday in remembrance of the lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding school. It’s an annual event that happens every Native American Day. A group of people meet at Sioux Park and walk to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, near...
KEVN
Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:23 AM MDT. The memorial walk has become a somber mainstay on Native American Day...
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
KEVN
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
KEVN
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
KEVN
Paepke is a standout on the line for the Central football team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -William Paepke is a standout lineman for the Rapid City Central football team. Paepke will play his college football at the division one level for South Dakota State.
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
KEVN
Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
