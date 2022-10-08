ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 2

Related
KEVN

Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Powwow#Canada#American Indian#Native American
newscenter1.tv

Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round

Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?

“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy