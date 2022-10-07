The Town of Fort Myers Beach remains open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island. There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service and no trash pickup. Internet and cellular service is not at full strength. Many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter. Big Carlos Pass bridge remains closed. Portable toilets are available at regular intervals along Estero Boulevard.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO