China Spring, TX

Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX

