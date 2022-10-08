Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Keep an eye out for these Crawford Pirates
I can officially say that I’ve been locked into a football field now. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another and luckily I found a gate that wasn’t made out of chain link fence to hop over. I guess I’m just not used...
Weatherford claims win at Clinton in 'Custer County Conflict'
By Collin Wieder CLINTON — It was a near-perfect performance in all three phases for the Weatherford football team, notching a dominant 30-10 win against rival Clinton on the road in the Custer County Conflict. The Eagles (3-3 overall, 2-1 in district) subdued the Clinton (3-3, 1-2) ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken
Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
RELATED PEOPLE
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
Comments / 0