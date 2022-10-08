Read full article on original website
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing, said that they he does not understand why he […]
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
One of The Best Halloween Decorated Homes is in Rockton, Illinois
My wife took some pictures this week of a house not too far from us, that is Halloween Ready to put it mildly. I love how adults go all out for Halloween...Sure kids, have your candy and your costumes, the adults have the rest taken care of. Is it just...
WIFR
Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
nbc15.com
Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A grocery store is looking to expand throughout Madison while taking its mission with them. Small business owner Mariam Maldonado is looking to spread her wings. She serves a food desert— an area that’s lacked a source of fresh produce for nearly 10 years. Luna’s Groceries plans to expand its operations— as it’s given the community much more than food.
2022 Halloween trick or treat hours for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Here’s a list of local cities and towns which have announced Trick-or-Treat hours for Halloween 2022. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th, 2022 Rochelle – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Roscoe – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31st, 2022 Beloit – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Belvidere – 4 p.m. – 8 […]
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School
WIFR
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
Two men hurt in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release Information on 7 Different Shootings Over The Last Few Days
WIFR
Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists say they’re rallying for answers and justice at the Rockford Public School Board meeting Tuesday. This comes after a video obtained by our CBS Affiliate in Chicago spreads across social media, showing a conflict between a student and an Auburn School police officer, that allegedly left the teen with traumatic brain injuries.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries In Rockford
tonemadison.com
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
