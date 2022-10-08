ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

WacoTrib.com

West blows past A-Plus with big night from Meinen, 56-0

DALLAS — West scored early, often and seemingly all the time in routing A-Plus Academy, 56-0, Friday night in a lopsided District 7-3A Division I game at Founders Field. The game was never in doubt after cornerback Zane Meinen stepped in front of an A-Plus pass at the Knights’ 25-yard line and ran it for touchdown. Bryce Cunningham kicked the first extra point for a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the first quarter.
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Red Oak 69, Waco High 7

At Waco ISD Stadium, Red Oak showed how explosive its offense can be by building a 56-7 halftime lead to get a much needed win to stay in the District 4-5A Division I race. The Hawks (5-1, 3-1) got impressive play from quarterback Jaylon Robinson while also building their lead with some impressive defensive plays.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
CALDWELL, TX
kwbu.org

Downtown Depot - Sam Brown

In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
groesbeckjournal.com

Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen

The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
GROESBECK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX

