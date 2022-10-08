Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Keep an eye out for these Crawford Pirates
I can officially say that I’ve been locked into a football field now. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another and luckily I found a gate that wasn’t made out of chain link fence to hop over. I guess I’m just not used...
WacoTrib.com
West blows past A-Plus with big night from Meinen, 56-0
DALLAS — West scored early, often and seemingly all the time in routing A-Plus Academy, 56-0, Friday night in a lopsided District 7-3A Division I game at Founders Field. The game was never in doubt after cornerback Zane Meinen stepped in front of an A-Plus pass at the Knights’ 25-yard line and ran it for touchdown. Bryce Cunningham kicked the first extra point for a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the first quarter.
WacoTrib.com
Red Oak 69, Waco High 7
At Waco ISD Stadium, Red Oak showed how explosive its offense can be by building a 56-7 halftime lead to get a much needed win to stay in the District 4-5A Division I race. The Hawks (5-1, 3-1) got impressive play from quarterback Jaylon Robinson while also building their lead with some impressive defensive plays.
fox44news.com
No. 5 Chilton rolls over No. 8 Bremond in regional semifinal rematch
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates made it three-straight wins over the Tigers with a 41-30 victory over Bremond to open up district play. Chilton travels to Bartlett for a battle with the Bulldogs on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Bremond hits the road to take on...
KBTX.com
Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
fox44news.com
More than a number: UMHB’s Jerry Cephus wears #11 to honor his brother
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Throw out all of the stats, the wins and the losses. The only number that matters to sophomore wide receiver Jerry Cephus and his family is the same number he wears across his chest. “Everyone has a number that means something to them,” Cephus...
KWTX
Bull runs and livestock shows: Fun events hitting the HOT fair this weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From rodeos to carnival rides, livestock shows and more, it’s every Central Texan’s favorite time of year. The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo hit Waco this past Thursday. Saturday marked day three of the 11-day event, kicking off the morning with a Fun...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
kwbu.org
Downtown Depot - Sam Brown
In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
groesbeckjournal.com
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
