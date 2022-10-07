ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoralbreeze.com

Safety and recovery resources for Fort Myers Beach residents visiting island

The Town of Fort Myers Beach remains open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island. There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service and no trash pickup. Internet and cellular service is not at full strength. Many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter. Big Carlos Pass bridge remains closed. Portable toilets are available at regular intervals along Estero Boulevard.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

County ramps up Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way and Well Repair Permitting post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Community Development will begin scheduling appointments at 5 p.m. tonight for inspections to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 10. Lee County opened an Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way (ROW) and Well Repair Permitting operation post-Hurricane Ian earlier this week on the first floor of 2115 Second St., downtown Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
Lee County, FL
Industry
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Lee County, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
capecoralbreeze.com

County lifts countywide curfew; municipal curfews may remain

Lee County has rescinded the countywide curfew put in place immediately following Hurricane Ian. A curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. Individual municipalities may have curfews still in place. Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Bonita Springs, Cape...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice

The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Hurricane Ian update from Lee County: Search-and-rescue efforts shift to search-and-recovery operations

Lee County Government and its public-safety partners announced today that search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations beginning Sunday. This means that the 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams deployed to Lee County immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Hurricane Irma#Duke Energy#Hurricane Ian#Lcec#Florida Power Light
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Update: Parking update for Hurricane Ian resources located at Lakes Regional Library

Lee County has announced designated parking and a shuttle for residents seeking Hurricane Ian assistance at the centers located at Lakes Regional Library. A LeeTran shuttle will run from the Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers, to the library site, which houses the Multi-Agency Resource Center and the Disaster Recovery Center. The shuttle is free and will run continuously, beginning at 8 a.m. daily.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Boston

FEMA task force leader details the current conditions in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL -- There are some signs of improvement in Fort Myers on Friday as crews continued to work overtime in an effort to turn the lights back on and clear away debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. But there is still a lot of work to do."I've got an overturned vehicle right behind me here," said Jay Moltenbry as he gives WBZ-TV a glimpse of the destruction at Fort Myers Beach, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.Moltenbry is one leader of the Beverly-Based FEMA task force who is currently on the ground in Florida."It's pretty...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge

Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy