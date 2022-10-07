Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
capecoralbreeze.com
Safety and recovery resources for Fort Myers Beach residents visiting island
The Town of Fort Myers Beach remains open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island. There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service and no trash pickup. Internet and cellular service is not at full strength. Many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter. Big Carlos Pass bridge remains closed. Portable toilets are available at regular intervals along Estero Boulevard.
capecoralbreeze.com
County ramps up Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way and Well Repair Permitting post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Community Development will begin scheduling appointments at 5 p.m. tonight for inspections to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 10. Lee County opened an Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way (ROW) and Well Repair Permitting operation post-Hurricane Ian earlier this week on the first floor of 2115 Second St., downtown Fort Myers.
LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target
On Monday, statements from the cooperative estimated 95% customer restoration by Saturday, October 8. Sunday morning update show 91% of all customers are now restored in the service area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoralbreeze.com
County lifts countywide curfew; municipal curfews may remain
Lee County has rescinded the countywide curfew put in place immediately following Hurricane Ian. A curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. Individual municipalities may have curfews still in place. Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Bonita Springs, Cape...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice
The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County: Search-and-rescue efforts shift to search-and-recovery operations
Lee County Government and its public-safety partners announced today that search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations beginning Sunday. This means that the 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams deployed to Lee County immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
NBC 2
Miscommunication between Cape Coral and LCEC delayed start of power restoration effort
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Miscommunication between the City of Cape Coral and Lee County Electric Cooperative, the city’s electric provider, led to an unnecessary 24-hour delay in the start of power restoration after Hurricane Ian. LCEC didn’t start restoring power in Cape Coral until Saturday morning (Oct. 1)....
capecoralbreeze.com
Update: Parking update for Hurricane Ian resources located at Lakes Regional Library
Lee County has announced designated parking and a shuttle for residents seeking Hurricane Ian assistance at the centers located at Lakes Regional Library. A LeeTran shuttle will run from the Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers, to the library site, which houses the Multi-Agency Resource Center and the Disaster Recovery Center. The shuttle is free and will run continuously, beginning at 8 a.m. daily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FEMA task force leader details the current conditions in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FL -- There are some signs of improvement in Fort Myers on Friday as crews continued to work overtime in an effort to turn the lights back on and clear away debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. But there is still a lot of work to do."I've got an overturned vehicle right behind me here," said Jay Moltenbry as he gives WBZ-TV a glimpse of the destruction at Fort Myers Beach, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.Moltenbry is one leader of the Beverly-Based FEMA task force who is currently on the ground in Florida."It's pretty...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County consolidates Points of Distribution for those needing food and water
Lee County – along with state and federal partners – are consolidating Points of Distribution (PODs) for hurricane-impacted residents who need food and water. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The county will use its media partners, website and social media to inform the public of...
floridapolitics.com
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
(MATLACHA, Fla.)-- Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
Some PODs remain open in Lee County, others closing
Lee County announced that some POD locations will close today, October 7, while others will remain open
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge
Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
Comments / 0