Federal regulatory enforcement has reached the point it needs to be checked. I’m not anti-government. Early in my career, I represented environmental groups and labor unions. While a Clinton White House appointee, I played a substantial role reforming professional sports (doping) and the Olympics (doping and corruption). I worked closely with Salt Lake Olympic Committee CEO Mitt Romney as he succeeded in hosting the Salt Lake Games in 2002. However, we didn’t approach these entities, as adversaries; we sought partnerships to achieve progress.
As a late addition to the schedule, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke at the sixth-annual Silicon Slopes Summit Friday morning, encouraging Utahns to give back to their communities and be builders. Cox spoke during the summit’s morning session, along with speakers like NFL Hall of Famer and Brigham Young University...
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday praised bipartisan efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure, particularly in Utah, during a stop in Summit County, but said future cooperation will be decided on Election Day. Romney was visiting Summit County for the groundbreaking of the new High Valley Transit District headquarters....
No, polio is not a threat to the vast majority of Americans. That’s because the vast majority has received a very effective polio vaccine. And that’s also why public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem. But Gov. Kathy...
In a room of business leaders and politicians, there was general agreement. As part of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Summit held at Sundance Mountain Resort on Monday, members of the business environment panel — Randy Woodbury, president of the Woodbury Corp.; Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG Companies; Brigitte Madrian, dean of the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business; and Tyler Hartmann, vice president of Clarke Capital — addressed a host of topics including Utah’s reputation for inclusivity, dwindling unemployment rates and the hybrid post-COVID-19 workforce.
Our week with the updated Audi Q3 started at the Denver airport. We flew in to take part in the Rocky Mountain Driving Experience, which is presented by the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press organization. Journalists from the Intermountain West as well as manufacturers’ representatives converge on the Denver area each year for this one- to two-day event. The folks at Driveshop kindly provided us with the Q3 to use during our stay in the Denver area as well as our transportation back home to Springville.
The headline of a Wall Street Journal editorial caught my eye: “Arizona’s School Choice Election.” Writing as if nothing had changed in American politics since 2011, the editorial board assailed Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor, as a tool of the teachers unions for her opposition to school choice. The Journal advised that parents would be well-advised to vote Republican.
Mike Lee and Evan McMullin aren’t the only choices in the U.S. Senate race, though they are mustering the most media attention and will undoubtedly pull the most votes. Jimmy Hansen, a Libertarian from Monument Valley in San Juan County, is vying for the spot now held by Lee, a Republican, as is Tommy Williams of Orem, running under the Independent American Party banner. McMullin is running as an independent but received the Utah Democratic Party endorsement.
Mary Louise Hislop
Mary Louise Hislop quietly passed away on September 18th, 2022 in Spanish Fork. Mary was born September 10th, 1949 in Southern California. Mary was the last of her family. She grew up with her loving mother Donna and her stalwart father Ken. Her only sibling was Louis who loved her very much.
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
