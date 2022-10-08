Houston stuns Memphis with 19-point 4th-quarter comeback on the road

Few teams have been more disappointing than Houston this season, but the Cougars found a way to surprise everyone on Friday.

Entering the week with a 2-3 record despite being ranked to start the season, Houston was eventually staring at a fourth loss against Memphis. The Tigers took a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter with Houston again looking in disarray.

Amazingly, Memphis would score on every drive for the rest of the game, but that didn't stop Houston. It responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive but failed the two-point attempt to shrink the deficit to 26-13. Memphis responded with a field goal, and then things started to get bananas.

Jayce Rogers gave Houston an instant touchdown with a 100-yard return. After another failed two-point attempt, the score was 29-19.

Another Memphis field goal followed, at which point Houston was down 13 points with around four minutes to work with. Much of that time got eaten on the ensuing 12-play, 75-yard drive that saw the Cougars convert a seven-yard and 11-yard fourth-down attempt.

Then came a touchdown from Clayton Tune to KeSean Carter. 32-26 Memphis.

Then came a successful tip-drill onside kick.

Then, finally, the game-winning touchdown, again from Tune to Carter.

All told, Houston scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with two in the final two minutes. That'll make for a fun Friday night in Memphis.