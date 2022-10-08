Read full article on original website
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
KOLD-TV
Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two inmates are in custody after they reportedly tried to escape from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, were taken to a local hospital after they were suspected of overdosing.
KOLD-TV
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family gathered Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of Elias Cordova, the man fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. Those who knew him say he was a family man with a big heart, and...
KOLD-TV
Public invited to Friday funeral services for University of Arizona professor killed in campus shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public. The visitation...
KOLD-TV
Border patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent was...
Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta
Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
californiaexaminer.net
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’
On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
Three indicted for smuggling over 400,000 fentanyl pills and meth in Avondale
Three people were indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Meth, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KOLD-TV
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parks like Swan Way in Midtown are typically a place where families gather. It is known to many as a safe place to be. But residents said within the last few months, it has been anything but that. Denise Morgan felt it was a hot spot for drug deals.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.
KOLD-TV
Family and friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for a safe return home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help finding 29-year-old Lizette Martinez. She was last seen one week ago near Sandario and Orange Grove Road in Picture Rocks. Family and friends gathered there on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a candlelight vigil in her honor. Carlos Voltares, Lizette’s brother,...
KOLD-TV
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. The Tucson Police Department said Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot near North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street and died at a local hospital.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life after shooting on Fourth Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7. Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said they had detained...
Fronteras Desk
If passed, Phoenix's abortion resolution would follow a similar measure passed months ago in Tucson
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would direct local law enforcement to deprioritize abortion-ban enforcement. The move came just as an Arizona appeals court blocked enforcement on a Civil War-era law that bans almost all abortion. If passed, Phoenix would be the second...
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
