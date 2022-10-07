Read full article on original website
County lifts countywide curfew; municipal curfews may remain
Lee County has rescinded the countywide curfew put in place immediately following Hurricane Ian. A curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. Individual municipalities may have curfews still in place. Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Bonita Springs, Cape...
Safety and recovery resources for Fort Myers Beach residents visiting island
The Town of Fort Myers Beach remains open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island. There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service and no trash pickup. Internet and cellular service is not at full strength. Many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter. Big Carlos Pass bridge remains closed. Portable toilets are available at regular intervals along Estero Boulevard.
County ramps up Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way and Well Repair Permitting post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Community Development will begin scheduling appointments at 5 p.m. tonight for inspections to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 10. Lee County opened an Emergency Building, Driveway, Right Of Way (ROW) and Well Repair Permitting operation post-Hurricane Ian earlier this week on the first floor of 2115 Second St., downtown Fort Myers.
Update: Parking update for Hurricane Ian resources located at Lakes Regional Library
Lee County has announced designated parking and a shuttle for residents seeking Hurricane Ian assistance at the centers located at Lakes Regional Library. A LeeTran shuttle will run from the Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers, to the library site, which houses the Multi-Agency Resource Center and the Disaster Recovery Center. The shuttle is free and will run continuously, beginning at 8 a.m. daily.
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County: Search-and-rescue efforts shift to search-and-recovery operations
Lee County Government and its public-safety partners announced today that search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations beginning Sunday. This means that the 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams deployed to Lee County immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days.
Lee County consolidates Points of Distribution for those needing food and water
Lee County – along with state and federal partners – are consolidating Points of Distribution (PODs) for hurricane-impacted residents who need food and water. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The county will use its media partners, website and social media to inform the public of...
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources: Updates For 10-9-22
The Florida Department of Financial Services has opened two Initial Payment Centers (IPC) in the affected area. The purpose of the IPC is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance companies to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses.
Hooters to feed hardworking linemen and women
The Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte Hooters locations are providing complimentary meals for the hardworking linemen and women. To reserve a Crew Meal To-Go, please email Marketing@Hootersfla.com. A hot meal will be ready for pick up at 8:30pm. Please include the amount of people in your crew, your preferred pick up location (Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers or Port Charlotte) and date.
FHP charges two with racing, reckless driving
The Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to abide by posted speed limits. Reckless. driving and racing, both arrestable offenses, are extremely dangerous driving behaviors, for the drivers involved and all other road users in the area. Additionally, violators are subject to enhanced penalties to include license suspensions, increased fines, stiffer penalties if a serious injury or death is involved and vehicle impoundment.
