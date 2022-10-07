Read full article on original website
extrainningsoftball.com
Rachel Garcia Joins UC San Diego Coaching Staff
UC San Diego has hired Rachel Garcia as the program’s new pitching coach. Garcia spent the 2022 season as the volunteer assistant coach at San Diego State; the SDSU position was her first collegiate coaching role. One of the most decorated players in college softball history, Garcia was a...
