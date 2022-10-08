ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NJ

NJ.com

Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee

Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Pequannock - Field hockey recap

Arianna Fragomeni had an 11-save shutout as Mountain Lakes defeated Pequannock 4-0 in Pompton Plains to improve to 12-0. Mountain Lakes sported a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Natalie Gower also tallied a goal and two assists.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap

Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin scored three goals as Hightstown cruised to a 5-2 victory over Hamilton West in Hightstown. Hightstown (4-8) scored three goals in the first half. Brandon Morales and Joel Montalva also found the back of the net. After falling behind, Ethan Johnson and Ayomide Talabi scored goals for Hamilton...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap

Maddie Hicks scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Kingsway secured a 2-1 victory over Timber Creek in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen and Ella Notarfrancesco dished out assists for Kingsway (6-6). Timber Creek (5-5-2) scored the first goal of the game but was unable to find the...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap

Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Lily Vengelis scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Alana West also scored and Alexa Ortolano notched an assist as the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Kari Mecke made 18 saves to help Calvary Christian improve to 7-3.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Hunterdon Central - Field hockey recap

Samantha Biondi had a goal and an assist to lead a balanced scoring attack as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Hunterdon Central 4-2 in Bridgewater. Giada Catanzaro, Zaina Ahmed and Lea Ciocon also scored to help Bridgewater-Raritan improve to 5-9. Kelly Weaver had 12 saves for Hunterdon Central (2-10). The N.J. High School...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Haddonfield over Gateway - Field hockey recap

Olivia Marthins’ five goals and an assist fueled Haddonfield, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Gateway in Haddonfield. Ava Poliafico had a goal and two assists for Haddonfield (8-5). Chloe Williams and Lena Stolarick each added a goal and an assist. Karlie Warner scored a goal and Moira Geiger made six saves.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over Metuchen - Field hockey recap

Giovanna Fibraio struck in the first quarter while Kenall Serido connected in the third quarter as South Plainfield won on the road, 2-0, over Metuchen. Julianna Farinella received the shutout with six saves for South Plainfield (9-5), which has won three of its last four games. Rayna Israel stopped eight...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
