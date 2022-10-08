Read full article on original website
Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee
Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
Florence over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Matt Conti made three saves and did not allow a goal in the second half as Florence secured a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Florence. Edson Cutrim found the back of the net in the first half as Holy Cross Prep (4-8) took an early lead. Florence (10-1-1)...
Mountain Lakes defeats Pequannock - Field hockey recap
Arianna Fragomeni had an 11-save shutout as Mountain Lakes defeated Pequannock 4-0 in Pompton Plains to improve to 12-0. Mountain Lakes sported a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Natalie Gower also tallied a goal and two assists.
Skyland Conference cross-country: Ridge, Hillsborough take home overall team titles
The Ridge boys and Hillsborough girls cross-country teams earned the overall team titles at the Skyland Conference Championships yesterday at Phillipsburg High School. The Skyland Conference title for the boys goes to Ridge after it finished as the overall team champion in addition to winning the Delaware Division. Patrick Doran...
Field hockey: Ryan leads Collingswood past No. 20 West Deptford
Sophomore Peyton Ryan scored in the second and third periods to lift Collingswood past West Deptford, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Westville. Senior goalie Chloe Wright had seven saves for Collingswood (9-3), which outshot West Deptford 11-8 for its third straight win.
No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap
Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
No. 11 Warren Hills over Lenape Valley - Field hockey - H/W/S Tournament semifinals
Gianna Cioni’s goal and an assist lifted second-seeded Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over third-seeded Lenape Valley in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals in Washington. Sarah Salameh added a goal and Sydney White made six saves for Warren Hills (10-2). Abby Coppolella...
Hightstown over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin scored three goals as Hightstown cruised to a 5-2 victory over Hamilton West in Hightstown. Hightstown (4-8) scored three goals in the first half. Brandon Morales and Joel Montalva also found the back of the net. After falling behind, Ethan Johnson and Ayomide Talabi scored goals for Hamilton...
South Brunswick defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap
Kaitlin Bui scored twice as South Brunswick defeated Windsor-Plainsboro North 4-1 in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (7-5) tallied a goal in each quarter while West Windsor-Plainsboro North (4-8) scored one in the third thanks to Olivia Carraba. Nicole George also recorded a goal and an assist while Ella Squaires netted...
Kingsway over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap
Maddie Hicks scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Kingsway secured a 2-1 victory over Timber Creek in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen and Ella Notarfrancesco dished out assists for Kingsway (6-6). Timber Creek (5-5-2) scored the first goal of the game but was unable to find the...
Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap
Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Alana West also scored and Alexa Ortolano notched an assist as the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Kari Mecke made 18 saves to help Calvary Christian improve to 7-3.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Hunterdon Central - Field hockey recap
Samantha Biondi had a goal and an assist to lead a balanced scoring attack as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Hunterdon Central 4-2 in Bridgewater. Giada Catanzaro, Zaina Ahmed and Lea Ciocon also scored to help Bridgewater-Raritan improve to 5-9. Kelly Weaver had 12 saves for Hunterdon Central (2-10). The N.J. High School...
Freehold Township over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Sienna Smith scored a pair of goals and had an assist to lead Freehold Township to a 5-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Nyla Cruz also found the cage twice for the hosts and Samantha Martinho stopped the only shot she faced to notch the shutout. Freehold Township improved...
No. 16 Haddonfield over Gateway - Field hockey recap
Olivia Marthins’ five goals and an assist fueled Haddonfield, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Gateway in Haddonfield. Ava Poliafico had a goal and two assists for Haddonfield (8-5). Chloe Williams and Lena Stolarick each added a goal and an assist. Karlie Warner scored a goal and Moira Geiger made six saves.
Paul VI rallies over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Brocious and Ave Martin scored after the break as Paul VI won on the road, 2-1, over Cherry Hill East. Paul VI (6-5) trailed 1-0 at halftime before bouncing back to win. Jenna McGovern finished a pass from Julia Maher for Cherry Hill East (6-7). The N.J. High School...
South Plainfield over Metuchen - Field hockey recap
Giovanna Fibraio struck in the first quarter while Kenall Serido connected in the third quarter as South Plainfield won on the road, 2-0, over Metuchen. Julianna Farinella received the shutout with six saves for South Plainfield (9-5), which has won three of its last four games. Rayna Israel stopped eight...
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
