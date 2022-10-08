Lily Vengelis scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Alana West also scored and Alexa Ortolano notched an assist as the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Kari Mecke made 18 saves to help Calvary Christian improve to 7-3.

BOUND BROOK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO