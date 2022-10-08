Read full article on original website
River Dell defeats Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Brianna Azevedo’s second-half goal was enough to give River Dell a 1-0 win against Indian Hills in Oakland. Kasey Ziegler recorded six saves to earn the shutout for River Dell (10-3). Indian Hills fell to 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Fair Lawn defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Kasper Piela and Jonathan Hunal had a goal and an assist as Fair Lawn defeated West Milford 4-0 in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn (6-2-3) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Damian Mirnitchenko and Nicholas Ramirez also scored a goal. Joshua Bells...
Cliffside Park defeats Dumont - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Zekri-Khanfri had two goals and an assist to lead Cliffside Park past Dumont 4-0 in Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park (5-4-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding another goal in the second. Samantha Ocampo also scored twice while Maria Clavijo tallied two assists. Kaylyn...
Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Andrade’s second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Weehawken over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Theodore Swanson had two assists in Weehawken’s 2-1 victory over North Arlington in Weehawken. Jordan Russell and Omar Xelo each scored a goal for Weehawken (4-8) and Fraymer Fernandez made 11 saves. Nicholas Stanzione had a goal for North Arlington (7-8) and Patrick Lind made seven saves. The N.J....
Pascack Valley over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Michael Criscuolo scored a goal and collected two assists to lead Pascack Valley past Bergenfield 4-1 in Bergenfield. Adrain Pilet scored and set up another goal, while Sean Stewart and Shane Feder also found the back of the net to help Pascack Valley improve to 7-3-2. Bergenfield fell to 5-8-2.
No. 17 Ramapo blanks Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Albert Carilli scored two goals as Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 4-0 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Antonio Spina made two saves to help preserve the shutout as Ramapo (10-0-1) remained unbeaten. AJ McElkenny and Damian DiLisio added goals. Marc Putrino made six saves...
Passaic Valley over Lakeland - Boys soccer recap
Arthur Bombardelli broke a 1-1 tie in the second half as Passaic Valley rallied for a 2-1 win over Lakeland in Little Falls. Jean Rubio had tied the game off an assist from Mike Post earlier in the second half to set up Bombardelli’s game-winner. Jean Georges Nunez made...
Rutherford over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Sean Doyle, Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn each had a goal and an assist to lead Rutherford to a 5-1 win over Secaucus in Rutherford. Rutherford jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and pulled away to improve to 11-1-2. Secaucus fell to 3-9. The N.J. High...
Pompton Lakes defeats Glen Rock in OT - Boys soccer recap
Luka Petkovski and Andrew Armstrong scored for Pompton Lakes in its 2-1 overtime victory against Glen Rock in Pompton Lakes. Glen Rock (8-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before Pompton Lakes (9-2-2) tied things up in the second thanks to a goal from Hugo Horwitz. Ben Nakahara...
No. 5 Ramsey defeats Mahwah - Boys soccer recap
Quinn ONeill tallied a goal and an assist as Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Mahwah 4-0 in Mahwah. Gio DiMaiolo, Lucas Chung, and Andrew Stancescu also scored for Ramsey (11-2) while Steven De Pinto made two saves. Mahwah fell to 2-10. The N.J. High School Sports...
Mountain Lakes defeats Pequannock - Field hockey recap
Arianna Fragomeni had an 11-save shutout as Mountain Lakes defeated Pequannock 4-0 in Pompton Plains to improve to 12-0. Mountain Lakes sported a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Natalie Gower also tallied a goal and two assists.
Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys soccer recap
Andres Aldeco Ortiz scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for Tenafly over Old Tappan in Tenafly. Ortiz’s goal came in the first half and Inaki Gonzalez Gomez was able to make it stand with five saves in net. Felix Quiros Keller was credited with the assist for...
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro edges No. 17 Wall in OT - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp found the net in overtime as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-1, in an away game with No. 17 Wall. Ryane Fisahn struck first for unbeaten Point Pleasant Boro (12-0-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Anna Richel knotted the...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Robbinsville defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
Adrian Ivanov had a goal and an assist to lead Robbinsville past West Windsor-Plainsboro South 4-1 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (12-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Bora Turker, Stefano Muscara, and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored. Casey Sapienza tallied a goal...
South Brunswick defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap
Kaitlin Bui scored twice as South Brunswick defeated Windsor-Plainsboro North 4-1 in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (7-5) tallied a goal in each quarter while West Windsor-Plainsboro North (4-8) scored one in the third thanks to Olivia Carraba. Nicole George also recorded a goal and an assist while Ella Squaires netted...
No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap
Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
