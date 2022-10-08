ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montvale, NJ

NJ.com

River Dell defeats Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Azevedo’s second-half goal was enough to give River Dell a 1-0 win against Indian Hills in Oakland. Kasey Ziegler recorded six saves to earn the shutout for River Dell (10-3). Indian Hills fell to 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

Fair Lawn defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap

Kasper Piela and Jonathan Hunal had a goal and an assist as Fair Lawn defeated West Milford 4-0 in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn (6-2-3) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Damian Mirnitchenko and Nicholas Ramirez also scored a goal. Joshua Bells...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cliffside Park defeats Dumont - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Zekri-Khanfri had two goals and an assist to lead Cliffside Park past Dumont 4-0 in Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park (5-4-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding another goal in the second. Samantha Ocampo also scored twice while Maria Clavijo tallied two assists. Kaylyn...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Andrade’s second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Weehawken over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap

Theodore Swanson had two assists in Weehawken’s 2-1 victory over North Arlington in Weehawken. Jordan Russell and Omar Xelo each scored a goal for Weehawken (4-8) and Fraymer Fernandez made 11 saves. Nicholas Stanzione had a goal for North Arlington (7-8) and Patrick Lind made seven saves. The N.J....
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Michael Criscuolo scored a goal and collected two assists to lead Pascack Valley past Bergenfield 4-1 in Bergenfield. Adrain Pilet scored and set up another goal, while Sean Stewart and Shane Feder also found the back of the net to help Pascack Valley improve to 7-3-2. Bergenfield fell to 5-8-2.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Ramapo blanks Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Albert Carilli scored two goals as Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 4-0 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Antonio Spina made two saves to help preserve the shutout as Ramapo (10-0-1) remained unbeaten. AJ McElkenny and Damian DiLisio added goals. Marc Putrino made six saves...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Valley over Lakeland - Boys soccer recap

Arthur Bombardelli broke a 1-1 tie in the second half as Passaic Valley rallied for a 2-1 win over Lakeland in Little Falls. Jean Rubio had tied the game off an assist from Mike Post earlier in the second half to set up Bombardelli’s game-winner. Jean Georges Nunez made...
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Sean Doyle, Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn each had a goal and an assist to lead Rutherford to a 5-1 win over Secaucus in Rutherford. Rutherford jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and pulled away to improve to 11-1-2. Secaucus fell to 3-9. The N.J. High...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Ramsey defeats Mahwah - Boys soccer recap

Quinn ONeill tallied a goal and an assist as Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Mahwah 4-0 in Mahwah. Gio DiMaiolo, Lucas Chung, and Andrew Stancescu also scored for Ramsey (11-2) while Steven De Pinto made two saves. Mahwah fell to 2-10. The N.J. High School Sports...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Pequannock - Field hockey recap

Arianna Fragomeni had an 11-save shutout as Mountain Lakes defeated Pequannock 4-0 in Pompton Plains to improve to 12-0. Mountain Lakes sported a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Natalie Gower also tallied a goal and two assists.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys soccer recap

Andres Aldeco Ortiz scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for Tenafly over Old Tappan in Tenafly. Ortiz’s goal came in the first half and Inaki Gonzalez Gomez was able to make it stand with five saves in net. Felix Quiros Keller was credited with the assist for...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap

Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

