Utah State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country

SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
ABC4

Fantastic fall feels familiar

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last few days have seemed like a bit of “copy & paste” when it comes to Utah’s weather. Temperatures have been holding steady up and down the state and only a few small storms have upset the status quo. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
ABC4

Strong start in 2021 boosts Utah’s water year totals

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – As the water year began on October 1 in 2021, it seemed like Utah was going to be set up for a big year. With a strong October and December, we were off to our best start in well over 10 years. But then, the new year brought the deluge […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE

Community Policy