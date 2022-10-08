Read full article on original website
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Mountain America Credit Union and Utah Black Chamber will giveaway $22,500 in grants
SALT LAKE CITY — On October 7, 2022, Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Black Chamber launched a 15-month grant giveaway program. The program will award 45 Utah Black Chamber entrepreneurs with $500 grants. The giveaway program aims to support Black-owned businesses and business startups within our Utah...
Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country
SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
Fantastic fall feels familiar
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last few days have seemed like a bit of “copy & paste” when it comes to Utah’s weather. Temperatures have been holding steady up and down the state and only a few small storms have upset the status quo. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that […]
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
Strong start in 2021 boosts Utah’s water year totals
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – As the water year began on October 1 in 2021, it seemed like Utah was going to be set up for a big year. With a strong October and December, we were off to our best start in well over 10 years. But then, the new year brought the deluge […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Mongo's story reaches man across country who spotted him while running wild in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
Utah insurance providers search for patients who were denied treatment
In response to a FOX 13 News investigation, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has conducted a search for all patients who may have been denied care they’re now eligible to receive.
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
