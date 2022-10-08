Read full article on original website
Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap
Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for...
New Egypt over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap
Maddie Caruso scored twice to help New Egypt build a big lead in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in New Egypt. Alexis Ulikowski also scored in the opening 40 minutes and Gillian Horvath assisted on all three goals. Sam Rotundo made 12...
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
Balogun’s 4 goals leads Moorestown Friends over Germantown Friends (PA) - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun scored four goals in a 6-1 victory for Moorestown Friends over Germantown Friends (PA) in Philadelphia. Moorestown Friends (6-3-1) scored five goals in the first half to gain control. Macey Wilkins added a goal while Remi Cooke dished out three assists. Chelsea Mohammed made six saves in the...
No. 16 Haddonfield over Gateway - Field hockey recap
Olivia Marthins’ five goals and an assist fueled Haddonfield, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Gateway in Haddonfield. Ava Poliafico had a goal and two assists for Haddonfield (8-5). Chloe Williams and Lena Stolarick each added a goal and an assist. Karlie Warner scored a goal and Moira Geiger made six saves.
Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
Ex-Eagles running back faces possible criminal charges for youth football game fight
LeGarrette Blount might be facing the long arm of the law. TMZ reports police have finished their investigation of the former Philadelphia Eagles running back and his roll in a fight at a youth football game earlier this month in Gilbert, Ariz. A spokesperson for the Gilbert Police Dept. tells...
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Draws Big Names To Town
Ray McCline is a humble and modest man, who has built one of the most relevant and dynamic recognition organizations in world boxing history. McCline is the founder and President of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Each year, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame holds a three...
Missing South Jersey Man’s Remains Found in Wharton St. Forest
The remains of a South Jersey man who had been missing for four months were found on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest. In a press statement, police said the family of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, had reported him missing on June 7, 2022. Even before they knew Meyers was missing, police had found his vehicle on a dirt road in Wharton State Forest.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
After nearly 70 years, a legendary Jersey shore Italian restaurant closes for good.
It’s been a tough year for iconic Jersey Shore restaurants and food stops. Wards Pastry in Ocean City, the Cheese Cave in Red Bank, Avon Pavilion in Avon-by-the-Sea, the Inkwell in Long Branch, and Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Seaside Park have all closed for good, citing various reasons — retirement, rising costs, medical issues.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Crash With Downed Power Lines Closes South Jersey Route
A serious crash knocked down power lines and shut down an Atlantic County route, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Route 50 near 11th Avenue and Grant Street in Estell Manor, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. A utility pole was down...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
All smiles on the first day of Sea Bass season TODAY! Action was fast and furious with about a 1 in 12 keeper ratio. Wish you were here. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and...
Crash Closes Road, Car Overturns At GSP Ramp, Injuries Reported
BERKELEY – The evening commute may be more difficult as a serious car crash has occurred on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. At least three cars are involved in the crash which includes an overturned car and an entrapment, Ocean County Scanner News Reported. Additionally, three injuries were reported.
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say
A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Linwood, NJ coffeeshop pouring fall-flavored coffee flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT. Flights are so popular in the...
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
