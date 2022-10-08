ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

NJ.com

Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap

Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for...
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap

Maddie Caruso scored twice to help New Egypt build a big lead in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in New Egypt. Alexis Ulikowski also scored in the opening 40 minutes and Gillian Horvath assisted on all three goals. Sam Rotundo made 12...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
City
Linwood, NJ
Linwood, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 16 Haddonfield over Gateway - Field hockey recap

Olivia Marthins’ five goals and an assist fueled Haddonfield, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Gateway in Haddonfield. Ava Poliafico had a goal and two assists for Haddonfield (8-5). Chloe Williams and Lena Stolarick each added a goal and an assist. Karlie Warner scored a goal and Moira Geiger made six saves.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Missing South Jersey Man’s Remains Found in Wharton St. Forest

The remains of a South Jersey man who had been missing for four months were found on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest. In a press statement, police said the family of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, had reported him missing on June 7, 2022. Even before they knew Meyers was missing, police had found his vehicle on a dirt road in Wharton State Forest.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

All smiles on the first day of Sea Bass season TODAY! Action was fast and furious with about a 1 in 12 keeper ratio. Wish you were here. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say

A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

